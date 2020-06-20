Landrum family begins educational trust

The family of the late Ahmad T. Landrum has established the Caden Roehl Landrum Education Trust to help offset expenses related to his son’s pursuit of college.
The Trust is an outgrowth of Ahmad’s commitment to his son’s education and the desire of his family and friends to honor Ahmad’s legacy in support of Caden’s future academic goals.
Caden is 13 years old.
“We are very humbled by the outpouring of love and support conveyed during Ahmad’s sudden, very sad and tragic passing. He gave so much of himself to others and the impact he had on this community is incalculable,” said Tim Mahone and Aunt Nicole Bardwell-Beckley.
“He leaves behind a tremendous legacy of fatherhood, big smiles and uncompromising love and generosity that warmed the hearts and souls of so many people. We are truly inspired and grateful for all the support given to Caden.”
Ahmad led by example, receiving his Associates degree in Business Marketing from Gateway Technical College, his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Carthage College and his Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from Ashford University.
“Ahmad was a great friend. Through his countless hours on non-profit boards and tireless effort to ensure the best education was available to all, his life exemplified dedication and perseverance. His commitment to his son, Caden, and education were unwavering. His passing is very difficult for all that knew him but I’m proud to honor Ahmad’s legacy by helping to ensure his son has access to a great education.” said SR Mills, president of Bear Development
To support Caden’s future, donations can be made payable to the Caden Roehl Landrum Education Trust and sent to: Caden Roehl Landrum Education Trust Attn. Tim Mahone 4011 80th Street Kenosha, WI 53142.
To learn more about Caden’s Trust contact Tim Mahone at ttmahone@gmail.com or Nicole Bardwell-Beckley at nmbardwell@yahoo.com.
