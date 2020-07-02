Lantern gathering for local teen sheds light on suicide prevention, awareness

The mother of a teenager who took his life a year ago wants people to have the conversation about suicide and depression in order to end the stigma surrounding them.
Jaedon Bain was 17 when he committed suicide on June 29, 2019. He suffered from and was officially diagnosed with depression four years ago, said his mother Michelle Bain, who helped organize a lantern vigil Wednesday night at Pennoyer Park Beach — one that included nearly 100 family and friends, many of whom attended Harborside Academy with him.
Jaedon, well-known for his involvement in school and community theater, would’ve graduated this year.
The ceremony, which culminated with the release of dozens of colorful lanterns, was intended to shed light on suicide and mental health, following an emotional memorial. Prior to the presentations, organizers helped to raise funds for the It Gets Better Project, a national initiative that supports LGBTQ+ youth.
While the sun began to set, painting the clouds a faint peach as twilight descended upon Pennoyer Park Beach, Bain told those gathered she wished the conversation was about something different. As a stiff breeze blew, they held on to each other and clutched the lanterns they would light later.
“But this conversation has to be had. You’re all here because in some way, shape or form you were touched by Jaedon,” she said.
Over the last year, she said, she has listened to hundreds of stories and memories, and the outpouring of “love for him and us has been incredible.” Standing behind her were three children, Tristan, Ethan and Madelyn, along with some of his closest friends.
“Even though we lost a son and brother, we’ve gained a family in one another,” she said. “Jaedon’s ability to bring us together and connect us all is proof of his eternal presence.”
Jaedon put others first
Bain said her son was a person who “put others first”, with a knack for knowing who needed extra love and support, constantly, without expecting anything in return.
“I think deep down, he needed it even more than you did,” she said.
In a conversation with one of his friends, Bain said she summed up his essence: “To know Jaedon, is to know love.”
“Unfortunately, the one person he didn’t feel deserved that love was himself,” she said. “Even those who were closest to him didn’t know how true this was and many were shocked hearing the news of his passing.”
Bain offered words of comfort to those who still grieve and second-guessed whether they could’ve done anything different or more to help him.
“I’m here to tell you, you couldn’t have,” she said. “Jaedon did not share any of his traumatic experiences with anybody. And he certainly didn’t want anybody to know how … that he really wasn’t OK. The only other person who knew what it was like, what he was going through and living with — was me.”
Bain said more must be done to end the stigma that comes with the word “suicide.”
“We took all the right steps. We did all the things people expect you to do in order to navigate it. Of course, it was concerning when these things didn’t appear to help, that things got to the point he became suicidal. He had over 13 (suicidal) ideations in a two-year period and his final attempt was his eighth one since the beginning of 2019.
“I had all of his therapists, his principal, school counselors and his teachers on speed dial on my phone,” she said, thanking them for doing everything they could do help him.
Jaedon spent his final birthday, March 31, last year, at Ascension St. Luke’s mental health hospital, and together they discussed admitting him to Rogers Behavioral Health for more specialized care and recovery. Bain said the county’s crisis center was also called many times.
“Unfortunately, while that needs to be the first line of the defense, in our experience, that’s where part of the disconnect was,” she said. “Time and again, they were less than helpful and I’ve also heard with others, that has been their experience, too.
She said several times, crisis staff were asked to do a wellness check, but never followed through. In one instance, the family was told to bring him to the crisis building, and when they arrived, “they didn’t have anyone on site trained to handle juveniles and we were sent home with no follow up afterward.”
“The one and only time he called suicide hotline, he was put on hold. And, I wish I were kidding,” she said.
“I talked to so many people over the years, how broken the system is,” she said, acknowledging the lack of funding, lack of staff and overwhelming workloads. “I don’t know what the answer is. But I know this: Something has to change. This is not going away — the stigma and negativity surrounding it has to.”
‘Our job now isn’t to fill the void’
Suicide is the second leading cause of death in youth and young adults 15 to 24 years of age. Globally, 800,000 people commit suicide ever year, meaning that every 40 seconds “someone somewhere makes the decision to end their life,” said Fiona Rose, a close friend who spoke during the memorial.
“That means, during this celebration, in the 2 ½ hours or so that we’re here, 300 people somewhere in the world have made the decision to end their life,” she said.
“I’m here to say that depression is not a swear word. Help is not a swear word. Ideation is not a swear word. Suicide is not a swear word — so say them. Say them loud and talk about them. Have conversations with your parents. Parents, have conversations with your children. Talk to your co-workers, your neighbors, your friends, strangers.”
Rose said the stigma around suicide must be erased.
“I’d like to tell you all, those of you I know, that the world is a better place with you in it. Your absence would destroy people. We’ve all seen and felt firsthand the absence that Jaedon leaving has left.
“Our job now isn’t to fill the void he left … but it’s to be aware of it. To acknowledge it and to act to make things better,” she said. “Needing help and asking for help doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means that you are brave enough … to ask for it. And I ask of you to ask for it. And, I’m begging you to listen when others are asking for help.”
