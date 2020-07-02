Lantern gathering for local teen sheds light on suicide prevention, awareness

Over the last year, she said, she has listened to hundreds of stories and memories, and the outpouring of “love for him and us has been incredible.” Standing behind her were three children, Tristan, Ethan and Madelyn, along with some of his closest friends.

“Even though we lost a son and brother, we’ve gained a family in one another,” she said. “Jaedon’s ability to bring us together and connect us all is proof of his eternal presence.”

Jaedon put others first

Bain said her son was a person who “put others first”, with a knack for knowing who needed extra love and support, constantly, without expecting anything in return.

“I think deep down, he needed it even more than you did,” she said.

In a conversation with one of his friends, Bain said she summed up his essence: “To know Jaedon, is to know love.”

“Unfortunately, the one person he didn’t feel deserved that love was himself,” she said. “Even those who were closest to him didn’t know how true this was and many were shocked hearing the news of his passing.”

Bain offered words of comfort to those who still grieve and second-guessed whether they could’ve done anything different or more to help him.