Children and families decked out in shamrock leis, painted faces and green gear wound their way through the streets of Downtown Kenosha of Saturday.

They were part of the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day parade organized since 2017 by Swede’s, 510 56th St., one of the largest turnouts in recent history.

“I think parents just like getting out and doing something with their kids,” said Jon Olson, brother of Frank Olson, owner of Swede’s. who led Saturday’s parade. “The kids loved being in the parade, even though it’s short. I think when you say, ‘Hey you’re gonna be in a parade,’ I think the kids like that.”

Despite the recent snowstorm, families were ready to march on. Kendall Hart, a Kenosha native, said she, her sister and her mother were ready to bring winter gear.

“We were not worried,” Hart said. “We were thinking about bringing sleds to pull (the kids) in.”

Caitlin Johnson, Hart’s sister, drove to Kenosha from Milwaukee to enjoy the parade.

“It’s the best tradition ever,” Johnson said. “It brings children and families of the Kenosha community together.”

Jackie and Mike Steinborn said they were also ready for any outdoor element.

“We came with snow pants and boots,” Jackie Steinborn said. “I’m glad it wasn’t cancelled.”

“It’s a great event,” Mike Steinborn added. “Swede’s is great, family-friendly place.”

For some, it was their first children’s parade at Swede’s. Kendra Arnold went all-out on decorating the stroller of her 7-month-old granddaughter Elle’s as a-pot of-gold for the parade — complete with a pool noodle rainbow.

“It took me a few week to make,” Arnold said. “I fit a few hours in to work on it each day.”

Jon Olson said it felt “wonderful” to see the event grow over the years.

“It’s wonderful to just see kids and families out enjoying themselves,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see it growing and maybe next year it’ll be more involved, but it’s nice how it is.”