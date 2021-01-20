Late rally lifts Central boys to win over county rival Wilmot

PADDOCK LAKE — Something had to give Tuesday night when the Wilmot and Central boys basketball teams engaged in a big Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball clash at Central.
The red-hot Panthers entered riding a five-game winning streak, but the Falcons were on a seven-game streak of their own.
Another streak was on the line, too, as Central entered the night boasting 11 straight victories over its county rival going back to Feb. 2, 2016.
Both teams played like they badly wanted a win.
The Panthers hit their first five shots and took a double-digit lead in the first half, only to see the Falcons finish the game with a furious rally to complete the season sweep, 68-65, and win their 12th straight in another chapter of one of the area’s best rivalries.
Central improved to 11-1 overall and 9-0 in the SLC, a game-and-a-half ahead of 8-2 Burlington for first place in the conference. The Falcons' only defeat remains an overtime loss to Franklin, ranked No. 5 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll, on Dec. 12.
Wilmot, meanwhile, dropped to 7-5 and 5-4, but it was another good performance for the Panthers, who have won seven of nine since starting the season 0-3.
Late Central surge
Wilmot led 58-53 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds to play, but Central came together and rallied with a 15-7 run to close the game.
Central junior Jack Rose led all scorers with 21 points, including 16 in the second half, and he gave the Falcons their first lead with just under four minutes to play.
Wilmot answered with a bucket to regain the lead at 60-59, but then Central senior Eddie Menarek knocked down a huge 3-pointer to give the Falcons a lead they wouldn’t relinquish at 62-60.
Central junior Kenny Garth, who scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half, imposed his will down low against Wilmot's smaller guards and also drove to the hoop for two key layups late.
After the game, Garth talked about stepping up when Rose, who fouled out with just under a minute to play, was in foul trouble.
“It feels good to win, but we started off sluggish,” Garth said. “The whole game, my shot wasn’t falling, so I had to score somehow. I got to the basket and posted up smaller guys. I just made it happen.”
Up 66-63 with 35.6 seconds to play, Rose fouled out by closing on Wilmot senior Isaiah Hoyt, who was shooting a 3-pointer.
With a chance to tie the game, Hoyt missed his first free throw but made the next two.
Central junior Devin Griffin then knocked down two free throws to push the lead to 68-65, but the next time down Griffin missed the front end of a one-and-one after the Panthers missed two good looks to tie the game.
But Griffin’s miss turned out to be blessing in disguise, as the Panthers rushed the ball down the court and fired an ill-advised, desperation attempt that fell far short of the hoop.
Tough defeat
Glass, who made four 3s and scored 18 points, said it was tough to blow the lead.
“I think we played really good as a team, but we had a stretch in the second half where our offense was dry and our defense wasn’t too good," he said. "It hurts, because these last four years we couldn’t beat them. This is the closest we’ve got. Through middle school, we formed that rivalry with these guys.”
Griffin, who added nine points and led the Falcons with eight rebounds, said it felt good to escape with a win.
“We were down, we were just trying to tell ourselves we were going to get it going,” he said. “We couldn’t really get shots to fall. We finally got it going with our press.”
Central coach James Hyllberg said Menarek, who finished with 11 points, made his three triples all at key times. Hyllberg also commended Garth for his tenacity in the second half.
“Wilmot’s been playing great,” Hyllberg said. “They go around you, or they can finish at the rim. When they’re open, they don’t miss too many times.
“Before you know it, we’re down 10. So you have to dig deep and claw and fight back. We tried to isolate our guards in the post. Kenny and Jack have some size on their guards. We just try to be patient. I challenged Garth to finish the game strong, and he stepped up. He was a lot more active. We’re going to need guys for both halves.”
Wilmot, one of the best-shooting teams in the area, was on fire from beyond the arc with 10 3-pointers.
Kevin Sandman paced the Panthers with 19 points after scoring 32 in a nonconference win over Big Foot on Saturday, while Hoyt added 14 and senior Mason Cummings hit a pair of 3s.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the Panthers, who improved on a 32-point loss to Central in the teams' first meeting this season on Dec. 11 at Wilmot.
Ultimately, however, Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut knew his team could have won on Tuesday night.
“It’s a game of runs,” he said. “We’re frustrated because we were so close, but we’re reminded we lost by 30 to them the first time. At the half, we said Central is a good team, and they’re going to come back. They made some really good plays.
“I’m so especially proud of our guys. Our resiliency and composure are really starting to show.”
Up to Division-1
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association recently announced that six of the eight SLC teams will be playing at the Division-1 level for the postseason, due to the absence of Milwaukee and Madison schools in the field.
Hyllberg said his team's goals remain the same.
“I don’t fully understand it myself, but at the end of the day, I told our guys it’s still high school boys playing against high school boys,” he said. “We were all a little shocked, but we go back to that Franklin game, and we had a chance to win at the end.
"At the end of the day, it’s who plays the best for one night. Our guys are actually excited. They want to get noticed, and to get noticed you have to play a good level of competition.”