Late rally lifts Central boys to win over county rival Wilmot

Central junior Devin Griffin then knocked down two free throws to push the lead to 68-65, but the next time down Griffin missed the front end of a one-and-one after the Panthers missed two good looks to tie the game.

But Griffin’s miss turned out to be blessing in disguise, as the Panthers rushed the ball down the court and fired an ill-advised, desperation attempt that fell far short of the hoop.

Tough defeat

Glass, who made four 3s and scored 18 points, said it was tough to blow the lead.

“I think we played really good as a team, but we had a stretch in the second half where our offense was dry and our defense wasn’t too good," he said. "It hurts, because these last four years we couldn’t beat them. This is the closest we’ve got. Through middle school, we formed that rivalry with these guys.”

Griffin, who added nine points and led the Falcons with eight rebounds, said it felt good to escape with a win.

“We were down, we were just trying to tell ourselves we were going to get it going,” he said. “We couldn’t really get shots to fall. We finally got it going with our press.”