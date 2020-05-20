Lather, rinse, repeat: Salons are swamped after reopening

Shower curtains, masks and giant tubs of hand sanitizer.
Those are some of the changes customers will notice at area hair salons, which have been reopening in the past week.
Great Clips, 3703 80th St., was swamped when the salon reopened Monday.
Customers must pre-register online and, when they arrive, they check in and must wait outside — or in their car — until a stylist can seat them. Only five customers at a time are allowed inside, and everyone must wear a mask. (If you don’t have one, they’ll give you one.) Also, they are not shampooing hair or doing beard or mustache trims.
Carly Ladwig works as a stylist at the location, but on Tuesday she was “on hair traffic duty,” greeting customers with a clipboard and keeping track of waiting times.
“We are thrilled to be back,” she said. “People are happy to see how we’re sanitizing everything after each customer.”
Tom Rizzo was one of the first people to get a haircut Monday at Great Clips. He signed up in advance online and then joined a group waiting outside.
“My original wait time was 73 minutes,” he said. “I was outside the business with about 20 other people, all with masks on and respecting distance between one another. For the most part — other then two guys who got a little upset with wait times — all went fine.”
While chatting in line, Rizzo learned that “at least half the people were coming from Illinois. That’s both good and bad, I guess.”
He ended up waiting more than two hours for his haircut, saying, “It was a long wait, but I survived because I needed a haircut badly. And, I figured after waiting that long in line, I might as well wait a little longer.”
By Tuesday, after opening day excitement died down, the waiting time was about 15 minutes between customers.
‘On Cloud Nine’
Darlene Swiecichowski, owner of Excellence Hair Studio, 1744 22nd Ave., is “on Cloud Nine” since reopening on May 15.
“We’ve been extremely busy,” she said Tuesday, pausing to talk for a few minutes. “I’m ecstatic.”
Her customers started calling for appointments as soon as she was able to reopen the salon she’s owned for nine years.
The stylists are all wearing masks, she said. Customers aren’t required to wear masks, but about half of them are doing so.
“We’re cleaning and washing everything, which we had been doing already,” said Swiecichowski, a stylist for 34 years. “We’re taking extra precautions, and we’ve always sterilized our chairs and equipment.”
Unlike some area salons, Excellence Hair Studio is still shampooing customers’ hair, but there are a few changes.
“We aren’t accepting walk-ins, so we can limit the number of people coming in and out,” she said. “People should call ahead for appointments. Also, when you come in, you are designated a chair, so you’re not walking around and touching other chairs. We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe.”
‘Forget about everything’
Ruffolo’s Hair Studio, 3519 52nd St., did a “soft reopening” May 15-17 and, since then, “the phones have not stopped ringing,” said owner Stacy Romanovic.
To help meet the demand, the salon is open on Sundays for the first time and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming here from Illinois and Milwaukee,” she said. (Salons are still closed in those areas.)
Masks are optional, and the focus is on sanitizing everything and maintaining social distancing.
“We’re doing everything we need to do,” she said. “We’re constantly going around, cleaning and organizing everything.”
They are also taking everyone’s temperature when they walk in as an added precaution.
Overall, she said, “We’re doing our best to try and make everyone happy in this tough time.”
Romanovic — who has worked at the salon since she was 16 and has owned it for the last 12 years (along with some shareholders) — said, “Everyone was a little nervous at first, coming out of hibernation, but after one day, people were thrilled to be back.
“When you hear the laughter here and see people enjoying themselves, it’s almost like you can forget about everything for a while.”
Through the curtain
Customers at Sports Clips, 7114 118th Ave., step past clear shower curtains that separate the work stations at the sports-themed hair salon near I-94.
The salon reopened Tuesday and welcomed a steady stream of customers.
People should check in online ahead of time and wait outside until a stylist is available, said Katie Quebbeman, the area manager for Sports Clips. Also, the stylists are all wearing masks “and we’re sanitizing all the time,” she said.
Asked if they are happy to be open, she answered quickly: “We are thrilled. A stylist can’t go without work for two months.”
Many around the area and state have taken to making homemade face masks to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
