Lather, rinse, repeat: Salons are swamped after reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shower curtains, masks and giant tubs of hand sanitizer.

Those are some of the changes customers will notice at area hair salons, which have been reopening in the past week.

Great Clips, 3703 80th St., was swamped when the salon reopened Monday.

Customers must pre-register online and, when they arrive, they check in and must wait outside — or in their car — until a stylist can seat them. Only five customers at a time are allowed inside, and everyone must wear a mask. (If you don’t have one, they’ll give you one.) Also, they are not shampooing hair or doing beard or mustache trims.

Carly Ladwig works as a stylist at the location, but on Tuesday she was “on hair traffic duty,” greeting customers with a clipboard and keeping track of waiting times.

“We are thrilled to be back,” she said. “People are happy to see how we’re sanitizing everything after each customer.”

Tom Rizzo was one of the first people to get a haircut Monday at Great Clips. He signed up in advance online and then joined a group waiting outside.