Lather, rinse, repeat: Salons staying open for business

Even in times of self-isolating and social distancing, people want to look — and feel — good.
For local salons, that means servicing clients while taking extra precautions.
"We are open for business," said Darlene Swiecichowski, the owner of Excellence Hair Studio, 1744 22nd Ave.
As a smaller salon, she said, "we don't have more than 10 people here at one time, so we're fine" under Wisconsin's statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
Swiecichowski — who laughs that she is "a neat freak anyway" — has been taking extra precautions.
"Above and beyond our usual sterilization, we are constantly wiping down counters and door knobs with antibacterial wipes," she said. "We've always done thorough cleaning, but we are stepping it up and being proactive."
She has had a lot of cancellations and is "leaving it up to my clients. We are thankful for the people who are still coming in, and if someone is sick, we ask them not to come. Our clients have been very, very good about that."
Though she's not wearing gloves while cutting hair, Swiecichowski said she and other salon employees "do wash our hands after every client. We are constantly washing our hands and doing everything we can to stay safe," adding that "antibacterial is our friend right now."
Overall, she's "hoping this all goes away soon and that we all can move on."
The story is much the same at Cost Cutters, 8038 22nd Ave., said manager Diane Weiss.
"We're limiting it to 10 people at a time, and during quiet times, we're always cleaning, cleaning, cleaning," she said. "A lot of people have been calling ahead to see if we're still open and then coming in."
Because of restrictions, Cost Cutters is not doing any facial waxing at this time, she added.
"We're doing what we can to stay open," said Weiss, who has been at this Cost Cutters for more than 20 years. "It's been my life, and I just love it."
At the Sport Clips salon, 7114 118th Ave., manager Breanna Pearson is also playing a numbers game.
"We're limited to 10 people at a time, stylists included," she said. While we spoke, a huge jar of hand sanitizer sat on the front counter. That jar, she said, "is always there. But we've added extra sanitizers and Lysol at every work station."
She's staying open as long as possible but said "business has dropped 60 percent in the last week. We're keeping our stylists working as long as we can. We just ask people to take precautions and not to come if you're sick."
Nailing it
Local nail salons are following the state's guidelines and being extra cautious.
At Sassy Nails, 8009 22nd Ave., owner Nina Pham was wearing a facial mask when we stopped in Thursday.
But that's nothing new.
"I always wear a mask," she said, because of the chemicals involved in manicures and pedicures.
"We always have less than 10 people here, so we're OK," she said. "We are asking clients to wash their hands, and we are disinfecting everything."
Utopia Nails & Spa is in an unusual position. The busy salon is moving one of its three locations Tuesday, and the move is still on, despite the coronavirus situation. (The 6320 Green Bay Road location is moving north to 4816 Green Bay Road.)
All the employees who work with clients are required to wear masks, and the salon is keeping the number of people at 10 or fewer at a time.
While we were there, a group of three came in and were told only one person could stay inside at that time.
The best thing to do, the receptionist said, is to call ahead "so we can stagger appointments."