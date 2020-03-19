Lather, rinse, repeat: Salons staying open for business

Even in times of self-isolating and social distancing, people want to look — and feel — good.

For local salons, that means servicing clients while taking extra precautions.

"We are open for business," said Darlene Swiecichowski, the owner of Excellence Hair Studio, 1744 22nd Ave.

As a smaller salon, she said, "we don't have more than 10 people here at one time, so we're fine" under Wisconsin's statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Swiecichowski — who laughs that she is "a neat freak anyway" — has been taking extra precautions.

"Above and beyond our usual sterilization, we are constantly wiping down counters and door knobs with antibacterial wipes," she said. "We've always done thorough cleaning, but we are stepping it up and being proactive."

She has had a lot of cancellations and is "leaving it up to my clients. We are thankful for the people who are still coming in, and if someone is sick, we ask them not to come. Our clients have been very, very good about that."