Laura Kaeppeler establishes scholarship fund for Carthage freshmen

Students in the City of Kenosha will be eligible for a scholarship to Carthage College through a fund created by Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012.

Kaeppeler, a Kenosha native and 2010 graduate of Carthage College, has announced the creation of the Laura M. Kaeppeler ’10 Scholarship Fund.

Eight full-tuition scholarships will be available for freshmen entering Carthage College for the 2022-23 school year, with one named in honor of Laura Kaeppeler’s contributions and commitment to her alma mater.

The Laura M. Kaeppeler ’10 Scholarship Fund will serve to bolster the scholarship fund in perpetuity.

“I know the cost of college can be overwhelming for some students and families,” Kaeppeler said. “So enhancing the Kenosha Scholarship is one small way that I can give back to this amazing community, and help a deserving student.”

The Laura Kaeppeler Kenosha Scholarship, worth more than $125,000, will be awarded each year to a meritorious Kenosha student. The scholarship competition will take place on-campus in January 2022, where prospective Kenosha scholars will complete an essay and have a conversation with Carthage College faculty and staff.

How to apply