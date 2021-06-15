Laura Kaeppeler establishes scholarship fund for Carthage freshmen

Students in the City of Kenosha will be eligible for a scholarship to Carthage College through a fund created by Laura Kaeppeler, Miss America 2012.
Kaeppeler, a Kenosha native and 2010 graduate of Carthage College, has announced the creation of the Laura M. Kaeppeler ’10 Scholarship Fund.
Eight full-tuition scholarships will be available for freshmen entering Carthage College for the 2022-23 school year, with one named in honor of Laura Kaeppeler’s contributions and commitment to her alma mater.
The Laura M. Kaeppeler ’10 Scholarship Fund will serve to bolster the scholarship fund in perpetuity.
“I know the cost of college can be overwhelming for some students and families,” Kaeppeler said. “So enhancing the Kenosha Scholarship is one small way that I can give back to this amazing community, and help a deserving student.”
The Laura Kaeppeler Kenosha Scholarship, worth more than $125,000, will be awarded each year to a meritorious Kenosha student. The scholarship competition will take place on-campus in January 2022, where prospective Kenosha scholars will complete an essay and have a conversation with Carthage College faculty and staff.
How to apply
Candidates interested in the Kenosha Scholarship Competition must complete the following no later than December, 2021:
Submit an application for admission to Carthage and supporting materials, including high school transcripts.
Submit the Kenosha Scholarship Application (available October 2021).
Submit a 250-word essay: Evaluate how a significant experience or achievement in your life has helped shape who you are today (this is part of the online scholarship application).
Submit a list of all high school and community organizations and activities (including work) in which you have participated (this is part of the online scholarship application).
The Carthage Office of Admissions will review applications and high school transcripts, and qualified applicants will be notified in late December 2021.
To apply and for more information about the Laura Kaeppeler Kenosha Scholarship, visit laurakaeppeler.com/kenosha-scholarship
Kaeppeler is a nationally recognized performer, advocate for at-risk youth and inspirational speaker. In 2012, she became the 86th woman to be crowned Miss America, and the second Miss America from the state of Wisconsin. As Miss America, Laura became the Goodwill Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and her personal platform, Advocating for Children of Incarcerated Parents.