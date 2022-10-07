Law enforcement associations to host Kenosha County Sheriff's candidate forum; Simmons declines

Three area law-enforcement associations have announced plans to host a Kenosha County sheriff’s candidate forum for the upcoming election next week.

The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sole candidate set to attend is Republican David Zoerner. He will get a five-minute opening and closing statement, and answer about 10 questions determined by the hosting organizations.

James Simmons, the Democrat candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff, stated on social media his reason for declining the invitation, claiming the organizations hosting the event were too partisan.

Simmons defended against accusations he had “backed out” of the event, saying the organizers “weren’t forthcoming about the nature of the event.”

“I was unaware of the associations that were holding the forum,” Simmons said. “They’ve already endorsed the Republican Party without even giving an opportunity for the candidate to be heard.”

The hosting organizations are the Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, which had already endorsed Republicans Zoerner and Ray Rowe during the primaries; the Kenosha Professional Police Association, which recently endorsed Republicans Ron Johnson and Eric Toney for Senate and Attorney General, respectively; and the Pleasant Prairie Professional Police Association.

Simmons said he initially agreed to the forum when organizers contacted him, however, after “doing his homework” on the groups, Simmons said he felt the forum would be unfair given their past political endorsements.

Pete Deates, president of the KPPA and one of the main organizers of the event, said Simmons was initially all for joining when he first reached out.

“It was clear to (Simmons) then what my intentions were,” Deates said. “However, it’s his right to participate or not participate.”

Deates took issue with part of Simmons’ online statement declining to attend, which Deates described as “name-calling.”

In his statement Tuesday, Simmons characterized the KPPA as “the right arm of the Republican Party,” and pointed to its recent endorsements of two major Republican candidates as evidence of its partisan leaning.

“We make our endorsements off of the information we’ve learned from the candidates,” Deates said. “And we endorse the people who stand with our mission.”

The KPPA has not yet endorsed any candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff.

The upcoming one-man forum will be a reversal from a similar event in early September, when the Kenosha Women’s Network invited both candidates to a forum, with only Simmons attending to speak.

Zoerner could not be reached for additional comment.

WGTD Radio will be hosting a separate candidate forum to air later this month, which both candidates have confirmed they will be attending.

The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.

This year’s County Sheriff election marks the first time in two decades that someone besides outgoing Sheriff David Beth will hold the highest law enforcement position in the county.