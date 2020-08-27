Law enforcement leaders: Evers, Barnes' statements 'inflammatory'

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin police and sheriffs' associations have sent a letter, dated Wednesday, concerning the Kenosha police involved shooting to Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

It is as follows:

"The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until facts of the investigation are known.

"Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation.

"A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people's lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.

"Continued remarks like those already made by each of your have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsmen and the public at risk.

"Law Enforcement leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence."

Sheriff Mark Podoll, president, WI Badger State Sheriff's Association