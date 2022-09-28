Law firm donates $100,000 for restoration of Kenosha County's Ceremonial Courtroom

Law firm Habush Habush & Rottier has pledged $100,000 toward the restoration of the historic Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kenosha County Courthouse.

"Our firm has represented Kenosha County residents since our founding in 1930. We have had a dedicated office in Kenosha since 2001. Access to justice for all and the symbolism of this beautiful courtroom are important to all of us. We are proud to be a part of this community project," said firm president Daniel Rottier in a media release.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the pledge is a significant step forward in the fundraising project.

"We are actively seeking private funds to support this preservation effort, and we are so very grateful to Habush Habush & Rottier for its generous contribution,” Kerkman said in a media release.

"Our Courthouse is a historic gem. Restoring the grand Ceremonial Courtroom to its onetime splendor would be a fitting way to celebrate the centennial of the building in 2025, and it would provide a wonderful space for the community to gather for all sorts of significant occasions."

Proposed restoration of the courtroom, which was built in 1925, aims to help restore its former grandeur. It will also allow the courtroom to be used for historical and architectural tours, educational activities for children and community events.

Concealed above a drop ceiling that was installed in the 1960s is a border with a goldleaf quote by President Abraham Lincoln that lines the room:

"Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country; and never to tolerate their violation by others."

This quote was delivered by Lincoln as part of his Address Before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Ill., in January 1838. One of his earliest published speeches, it was given when Lincoln was just 28 years old, 23 years before he became president.

The proposed restoration would bring that quotation back into public view, along with highly detailed ornamental plaster and a stained-glass skylight that was original to the building.

Retired Judge Mary Wagner, co-chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee raising funds for the courtroom, expressed appreciation for the new contribution from Habush Habush & Rottier.

"The recognition of Habush Habush & Rottier of our efforts is a stunning example of the community’s support for this project of regional interest," Wagner said in a statement.

"The $100,000 contribution from their charitable funds represents their commitment to this community. Their generous donation will advance our efforts to revive this magnificent structure, as we continue working to raise the funds necessary to complete the restoration."

Kenosha County received a prestigious Jeffris Family Foundation challenge grant of $675,000, which must be fully matched 2:1 over the next three years in order to be received.

A campaign has been launched to raise $1,350,000 in private funds.

Additional information on the project is available here.

