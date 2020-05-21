Lawsuit alleges Racine's and other Safer at Home orders in Wisconsin are unconstitutional

Among the plaintiffs is Sandra K. Morris of Racine. In the lawsuit, she claimed that two of her rights specifically have been unlawfully stripped.

The first was her ability to worship. Places of worship in Racine are now allowed to legally hold services with more than nine people again, albeit with limited numbers of attendees.

Morris’ second claim, along with five of her co-plaintiffs, was that the Safer at Home order prevented her from circulating recall petitions “for either state or local office holders.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of those who are running for public office have held outdoor events or gathered signatures by mail, rather than collecting signatures by going door-to-door as is normally done, to ensure their nomination petitions are filled out with enough voters’ signatures.

Statewide order overturned

The statewide Safer at Home order was overturned on May 13 by a 4-3 vote by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul and Letteney said afterwards that local orders were still legal if there was an ongoing public health emergency in a specific locality.