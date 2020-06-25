Leaders of Kizer advocacy groups call Fuller bond allegation "a complete fabrication"

Leaders of advocacy organizations for Chrystul Kizer strongly dispute District Attorney Michael Graveley’s contention that the group spoke about bonding out Martice Fuller, calling it “a complete fabrication.”
Fuller, 17, is alleged to have killed his 15-year-old former girlfriend and attempted to kill the girl’s mother.
At a bond hearing Wednesday, Graveley told Judge Mary K. Wagner that he had been told that that while advocates for Kizer were paying her $400,000 bond Monday one person in the small group “provided a statement to the booking clerk there, where essentially the summary of that statement was ‘I’ll be back for Martice Fuller.’”
Graveley argued that, based on that information, Fuller’s bond should be increased. Wagner agreed to raise his bond from $1 million to $5 million.
Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund, said the interaction Graveley described never happened.
“The allegation that we spoke with the clerk or anyone else about paying Martice Fuller’s bond is pure fabrication,” Grace said, saying she had never heard of Fuller before seeing the Kenosha News story about Wednesday’s bond hearing. “We have not been asked to nor have we considered paying (his) bond.”
Santera Matthews of the Chrystul Kizer Defense Committee was also there when the bond was paid. A Milwaukee resident, she said she too had never before heard of Fuller and said his name was never mentioned. “I was there the whole day, everything was strictly about Chrystul,” she said.
Kizer is accused of killing Kenosha resident Randall Volar III, who was under investigation for child trafficking at the time of his death in June 2018. Prosecutors acknowledge Volar was paying for sex from underage girls, including Kizer, and that investigators found video of the assaults at Volar’s home. Defense attorneys argue that Kizer was defending herself against a trafficker. Graveley has maintained that evidence shows the killing was premeditated, and that she planned to kill Volar to steal his car.
Her case has gained national attention, with advocates for trafficking victims pushing for charges against her to be dropped. On Monday, the Chicago Community Bond Fund, with support from other groups including the Kizer Defense Committee, posted Kizier’s $400,000 bond.
Grace said Kizer’s case drew her organization’s attention because advocates believe she was a sex trafficking victim. “CCBF does not usually pay bonds outside of Illinois, but Chrystul's unique situation fit perfectly into our mission, which has always prioritized supporting criminalized survivors of abuse," she said.
The Fuller case, alleged to be a domestic abuse homicide, “is the opposite,” Grace said.
