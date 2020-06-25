Leaders of Kizer advocacy groups call Fuller bond allegation "a complete fabrication"

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leaders of advocacy organizations for Chrystul Kizer strongly dispute District Attorney Michael Graveley’s contention that the group spoke about bonding out Martice Fuller, calling it “a complete fabrication.”

Fuller, 17, is alleged to have killed his 15-year-old former girlfriend and attempted to kill the girl’s mother.

At a bond hearing Wednesday, Graveley told Judge Mary K. Wagner that he had been told that that while advocates for Kizer were paying her $400,000 bond Monday one person in the small group “provided a statement to the booking clerk there, where essentially the summary of that statement was ‘I’ll be back for Martice Fuller.’”

Graveley argued that, based on that information, Fuller’s bond should be increased. Wagner agreed to raise his bond from $1 million to $5 million.

Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund, said the interaction Graveley described never happened.

“The allegation that we spoke with the clerk or anyone else about paying Martice Fuller’s bond is pure fabrication,” Grace said, saying she had never heard of Fuller before seeing the Kenosha News story about Wednesday’s bond hearing. “We have not been asked to nor have we considered paying (his) bond.”