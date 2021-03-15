LeAnn Pedersen Pope joins Carthage College Board of Directors

Retired attorney LeAnn Pedersen Pope, a 1979 alumna of Carthage College, has been elected to the Carthage Board of Trustees.

She was installed as a trustee at the February 2021 meeting. The board has ultimate governing and fiduciary responsibility for the college.

“LeAnn Pedersen Pope brings a special background and powerful experience to the board and to her alma mater,” said John Swallow, president and CEO of Carthage. “An alumna who grew up in Kenosha and who led a stellar career as an attorney in Chicago, she has also completed a divinity degree and has committed herself to advancing equity. We are thrilled that she will be the board’s newest member.”

Pope was a partner at Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella in Chicago, where she maintained a national business litigation practice. As founder and chair of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Class Action Defense Group, she successfully defended major banks and mortgage banking companies in more than 200 nationwide class action cases filed in federal and state courts across the country.