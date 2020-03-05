Leap baby has a leap baby

Being born on a leap day is special enough, but what happens when you beat incredible odds and have your own baby on a leap day, too?
It makes your child’s birth even more momentous, said former Kenoshan Allysa Watring Sweeney.
“My due date was March 5, so I knew there was a chance, a slim chance, it was going to happen,” said the 32-year-old mother and Tremper High School graduate, who now lives in Madison.
Make that a 1 in 2.1 million chance of that happening, according to some calculations.
Having been in labor for 24 hours with her first child, 20-month-old Emmaline Rose, Sweeney really expected her second child to be born March 1.
Instead, her and husband Patrick’s second child and son, Harrison Townes, was born at 6:29 p.m. on Feb. 29 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Allyssa has worked there the past eight years as a physician’s assistant in neurosurgery.
The question now is, how will they be celebrating such a momentous birthday times two?
“My mom in the ‘off’ years used to wake me up at midnight between Feb. 28 and March 1 and sing 'Happy Birthday,'” she said.
“She hated it when she was a teenager,” said her mother Suzette Watring of Kenosha, who’s a teacher at Tremper, a mother of four and a grandmother of 10.
Sweeney laughed and admitted she wasn’t sure whether she’d keep that exact tradition alive with her son, though she knows their actual birthdays will be special.
“When it was Feb. 29, I always felt it was extra special as people make a bigger deal out of it,” she said.
The couple already knows that grandma will likely be there to help them mark the occasion.
“She’s always been so helpful with our kids,” said 43-year-old Patrick of his mother-in-law. “She just rotates every weekend where she goes.”
Patrick, who’s the CEO of several restaurants in Madison and Brookfield, admitted that the double birthday “adds a little fun,” something he’s already familiar with, having been born on April Fool’s Day.
But he mostly feels more than fortunate that everything turned out well.
“I’m just extremely grateful to have healthy kids,” he said.