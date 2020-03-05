Leap baby has a leap baby

Being born on a leap day is special enough, but what happens when you beat incredible odds and have your own baby on a leap day, too?

It makes your child’s birth even more momentous, said former Kenoshan Allysa Watring Sweeney.

“My due date was March 5, so I knew there was a chance, a slim chance, it was going to happen,” said the 32-year-old mother and Tremper High School graduate, who now lives in Madison.

Make that a 1 in 2.1 million chance of that happening, according to some calculations.

Having been in labor for 24 hours with her first child, 20-month-old Emmaline Rose, Sweeney really expected her second child to be born March 1.

Instead, her and husband Patrick’s second child and son, Harrison Townes, was born at 6:29 p.m. on Feb. 29 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Allyssa has worked there the past eight years as a physician’s assistant in neurosurgery.

The question now is, how will they be celebrating such a momentous birthday times two?

“My mom in the ‘off’ years used to wake me up at midnight between Feb. 28 and March 1 and sing 'Happy Birthday,'” she said.