Learn to advocate for older adults, share experiences with legislators

Issues affecting older adults and learning how to be an advocate on issues impacting the aging population are the topics of an upcoming Aging Advocacy program hosted by the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network.

The two-day virtual series culminates with an online meeting with legislators during which participants can share their experiences to help policymakers understand how specific policies and proposals impact older constituents.

All state legislators in Senate Districts 21 and 22, are invited to attend the meeting covering Kenosha and Racine counties.

“No experience is necessary,” said Janet Zander, advocacy and public policy coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc. “Participants will get the training and support you need to speak effectively with state lawmakers in a two-hour statewide online training Monday, May 10.”

The deadline to register is April 26 as training packets will be sent via mail to participants in advance and their online “visit” with legislators can be scheduled.

Dates and times of the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy online sessions are:

Monday, May 10, 1-3 p.m. Advocacy training