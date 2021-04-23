 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn to advocate for older adults, share experiences with legislators
View Comments
alert
KENOSHA COUNTY

Learn to advocate for older adults, share experiences with legislators

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
ADRC 2

Issues affecting older adults and learning how to be an advocate on issues impacting the aging population are the topics of an upcoming Aging Advocacy program hosted by the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network.

The two-day virtual series culminates with an online meeting with legislators during which participants can share their experiences to help policymakers understand how specific policies and proposals impact older constituents.

All state legislators in Senate Districts 21 and 22, are invited to attend the meeting covering Kenosha and Racine counties.

“No experience is necessary,” said Janet Zander, advocacy and public policy coordinator for the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc. “Participants will get the training and support you need to speak effectively with state lawmakers in a two-hour statewide online training Monday, May 10.”

The deadline to register is April 26 as training packets will be sent via mail to participants in advance and their online “visit” with legislators can be scheduled.

Dates and times of the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy online sessions are:

Monday, May 10, 1-3 p.m. Advocacy training

Wednesday, May 12, 1-2 p.m. Meet with legislators, hosted by Kenosha and Racine Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

Key issues WAAN is focusing on in 2021 include:

Many of your elderly loved ones might feel isolated and lonely during this time. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has tips on how to stay connected, while social distancing.

Aging & Disability Resource Center Reinvestment – includes funding to support the Elder Benefit Specialist program and to expand Dementia Care Specialist services, caregiver support and programs, health promotion services, care transition services, and Tribal Aging and Disability Resources

Family Caregiver Support – includes caregiver tax credit, Family and Medical Leave Act amendments, and expansion of the Alzheimer’s Family and Caregiver Support Program

Infrastructure Expansion – includes transportation support, high-speed internet access, and housing affordability

Lowering Health Care Cost – includes falls reduction funding, prescription drug cost affordability

The key focus issues are subject to change.

For more information visit https://gwaar.org/aging-advocacy-online-2021. Questions may be directed to Zander,by calling 715-677-6723 or by email at janet.zander@gwaar.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert