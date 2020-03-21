Learning something new never gets old

It was during my days at Lincoln Junior High School (now Lincoln Middle School) when I discovered I could get paid to watch sports.

Are you telling me I’ll have a front-row seat for my favorite teams, hang out with Robin Yount, Sidney Moncrief and Sterling Sharpe, eat all of the Nachos, hot dogs and Red Ropes in sight and collect a reasonable paycheck every other week?

It was as believable as consecutive Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Green Bay, two Bradford High School players chosen in the same first round of the NFL Draft or a local kid playing second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

What’s next? A Kenosha girl crowned Miss America?

Shortly after graduating from Marquette University in 1995, I started my career as a Kenosha News sports writer. I was greeted by sports editor Paul McKillip, introduced to future SoxNerd David Marran and reunited with former Marquette classmate and all-around great guy Andrew Horschak.

Those three were the most instrumental figures in my career, shaping me not only as a writer but as a person and a professional. Under their guidance and leadership, the Kenosha News sports department thrived despite the many curveballs tossed its way.