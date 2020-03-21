Learning something new never gets old

It was during my days at Lincoln Junior High School (now Lincoln Middle School) when I discovered I could get paid to watch sports.
Are you telling me I’ll have a front-row seat for my favorite teams, hang out with Robin Yount, Sidney Moncrief and Sterling Sharpe, eat all of the Nachos, hot dogs and Red Ropes in sight and collect a reasonable paycheck every other week?
It was as believable as consecutive Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Green Bay, two Bradford High School players chosen in the same first round of the NFL Draft or a local kid playing second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
What’s next? A Kenosha girl crowned Miss America?
Shortly after graduating from Marquette University in 1995, I started my career as a Kenosha News sports writer. I was greeted by sports editor Paul McKillip, introduced to future SoxNerd David Marran and reunited with former Marquette classmate and all-around great guy Andrew Horschak.
Those three were the most instrumental figures in my career, shaping me not only as a writer but as a person and a professional. Under their guidance and leadership, the Kenosha News sports department thrived despite the many curveballs tossed its way.
At the time I entered the newspaper profession (my dream job, mind you) the Internet forever changed the way the world processed news. Instead of patiently waiting for compelling plot lines from last night’s games, readers now had scores and highlights readily available at their fingertips.
Gone were the days of covering the Packers, Bucks and Brewers. Coverage soon focused on local college and high school sports — scores and features readers couldn’t find online — and eventually turned to Little League, recreation and perfect cribbage hands.
While the industry constantly evolved and inevitably struggled, the biggest takeaway from my nearly one-quarter century at the Kenosha News was the relationships I made along the way. Coworkers turned into close friends, coaches became mentors and teenage athletes evolved into responsible adults.
Here’s a little perspective: An old Kenosha News photo of former Bradford star Trae Waynes hangs next to my desk. He’s just a toddler and can barely walk, but yet he’s in a four-point sprinters stance on the Carthage College track. It’s a great photo that foreshadows Waynes’ fast track to stardom.
Last week, Waynes became one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.
Over the past 25 years, I’ve been published over 4,000 times in dozens of publications.
I covered Burlington High School’s Tony Romo before his days as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback and one of the most-appreciated color commentators in the NFL broadcast booth.
I watched former Racine Park standout Caron Butler, a future two-time NBA All-Star, destroy the Tremper basketball team during a Southeast Conference game in Racine. “I don’t know who he is,” Tremper coach Saint Jimenez said about Butler after the game. “But I do know he shouldn’t be dunking on us from that far outside (the paint).”
I covered multiple Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state baseball championships, including the unforgettable title runs by Central (2002), St. Joseph (2005, 2006, 2009) and Bradford (2008).
I witnessed President George W. Bush throw out the first pitch at the first-ever game played at Miller Park (soon to be American Family Field) in 2001. Later that year, I met the late NBA commissioner David Stern while covering the Milwaukee Bucks’ shocking playoff stretch.
I watched the 2002 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Miller Park and its unthinkable ending: A 7-7 tie.
I saw Packers’ legends Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers split time at quarterback during a 2006 regular season game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field.
The greatest game I ever covered was on Sept. 10, 2009. The Bradford football team — led by future NFL stars Waynes and Melvin Gordon — outlasted host Lake Forest (Ill.), 56-48, in a contest where Scouts’ quarterback Tommy Rees and current University of Notre Dame offensive coordinator threw for 526 yards and six touchdowns ... IN A LOSS!
As the newspaper industry transitioned into the digital age, sports writers were soon asked to cover “real” news. This was my cue to get out. This wasn’t what I signed up for. I had no desire to leave my “comfort zone” and cover breaking news, city government, school districts, cops, courts, entertainment, health or religion.
Well, I was wrong.
I never claimed to be the best writer at the Kenosha News. (That title goes to former News sports writer Jeremy Reeves). However, I did become one of the News’ most versatile writers with the ability to write with accuracy, professionalism, timeliness and interest while covering nearly every beat of a newspaper.
In the first minute of my first day working outside of sports, I was sent to the scene of a homicide where a Kenosha man barricaded himself inside an Uptown residence. Good morning Kenosha!
Over the past seven years, I’ve learned from some of the best. I’ve discovered how to:
Run a city (Mayor John Antaramian).
Adopt a resolution (Ald. Dan Prozanski).
Operate a school district (Kenosha Unified superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis).
Build a high rise (Milwaukee developer Joseph Chrnelich).
Create a TIF district (City of Kenosha Community Development specialist Zohrab Khaligian).
Construct shoreline revetment (City of Kenosha Director of Public Works Shelly Billingsley).
Repair a water main (former Kenosha Water Utility general manager Ed St. Peter).
Own a small business (Big Star owner Chuck LaFerney).
Enforce the law (retired Kenosha Police Department captain Brad Hetlet).
Serve a warrant (former Kenosha Drugs Operations Group sergeant Horace Staples).
Get arrested (Kenosha County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Klinkhammer).
Negotiate a hostage situation (Kenosha County Sheriff’s captain Bill Beth).
Navigate the court system (Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley).
Obtain public records (KM Private Investigations owner Kevin Mathewson).
Set bond (former Kenosha County court commissioner Jon Mason).
Extinguish a blaze (former Kenosha Fire Department battalion chief Matt Haerter).
Perform CPR (Pleasant Prairie firefighter-paramedic Marc Lois).
Prevent a drowning (Kenosha County Underwater Rescue and Recovery Association divemaster Brian Vaccaro).
Feed the homeless (Shalom Center executive director Tamarra Coleman).
Spread kindness (Rev. Lawrence Kirby II of The Acts Church of Kenosha).
Predict the weather (National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller).
Restore a watershed (Root-Pike WIN executive director Dave Giordano).
Play the guitar (local musician Terry Peterson).
Ride at the Velodrome (Kenosha Velosport coach Mike Riva).
Carve a log (chainsaw artist Dave Fliess).
Perform standup comedy (local comedian Mike Salas).
Produce live radio (AM 1050 WLIP hosts Bill Lawrence and Pete Serzant).
Race a pigeon (Kenosha Racing Pigeon Club vice president Charlie Blasius).
Fast intermittently (nutritionist Cheri Stoka).
Craft a beer (Rustic Road Brewing Company owner Greg York).
Make a Tom & Jerry (Swede’s owner Jon Olson Jr.).
Pronounce Paczki (Oliver’s Bakery staff).
Be happy (Bradford hall of fame director Holly Stanfield).
As it turned out, leaving the sports department wasn’t the coronavirus. It created new opportunity; a beautiful unexpected journey. It was another rewarding chapter of my career.
On Friday, I began a new chapter by accepting a buyout from the Kenosha News.
For those who’ve read my articles, game stories, features and columns over the years — especially my grandmother Nellie Zampanti who clipped every single one of them — I thank you for letting me believe I had an entire community of fans. I will always cherish the hundreds of hand-written letters, phone calls, emails and text messages I’ve received from local readers.
I won’t forget the complaints either (those were important too!). The two biggest gripes: 1. Why do you favor Tremper? 2. Why do you favor Bradford?
I wish the Kenosha News the best of luck moving forward in these challenging times. As we used to say in the Kenosha News sports department, “It was a good run!”
For those interested in reaching out, I’m not going anywhere. Feel free to contact me and enjoy my local real estate blog at KenoshaRealEstateGuy.com.