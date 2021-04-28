Lee Enterprises honors Kenosha News for coverage of unrest, police accountability

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I could not be prouder of the dedication to the Kenosha community by our newsroom and from resources in Racine, Madison and Munster, Indiana. It was a difficult time for all of us and in particularly the Kenosha newsroom as they spent hours keeping our community informed,” said Mark Lewis, president and publisher of Wisconn Valley Media Group. “If they had not put themselves in harm’s way at times, the true and timely story of the unrest in our community would not have been detailed. It is an honor for our newsroom to win this award.”

Lee’s Midwest Region News Team was honored for a two-tiered investigation that put notions of racial diversity and police accountability to the test across 14 news markets spanning four Midwestern states. The Kenosha News played a key role in that report. This data-centered project measured the diversity, or lack thereof, of dozens of Midwest police departments, showed how those police forces compared to the diversity of communities they were sworn to protect and shined a spotlight on a deficiency of police body cameras for accountability.

Innovation in revenue

The award for innovation in revenue recognizes an individual or team for creating or significantly advancing an idea that drives revenue. Papers receiving awards include: