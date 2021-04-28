Lee Enterprises honors Kenosha News for coverage of unrest, police accountability

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer of Lee Enterprises Inc., on Wednesday announced the winners of the 2020 Lee President’s Awards for outstanding journalism and innovation in revenue.
The Kenosha News was among the newspapers honored for its coverage.
“This year’s winners are very best of the many outstanding entries from across Lee,” Mowbray said. “Each one demonstrates our highly valued and important role in the communities where we work and live,” he added. “In an unpresented time, we’ve held steadfast to serving our readers and our communities, while helping our business partners recover and thrive in a new economic environment.”
Excellence in News
The news award recognizes outstanding achievement in any aspect of print and online journalism, from reporting and writing to photography, graphics and presentation.
The Wisconn Valley Media Group was honored for the work of the Kenosha News in covering the shooting of Jacob Blake. “Their daily comprehensive coverage told of curfews, arrests, updates and official statements on the Jacob Blake case, and more,” said Mowbray. “The content was shared immediately throughout Lee Midwest and throughout the company.”
Assistance in the Blake coverage was also provided by staff members from several Lee Newspapers: The Journal Times in Racine, The Wisconsin State Journal in Madison and the Times of Northwest Indiana.
“I could not be prouder of the dedication to the Kenosha community by our newsroom and from resources in Racine, Madison and Munster, Indiana. It was a difficult time for all of us and in particularly the Kenosha newsroom as they spent hours keeping our community informed,” said Mark Lewis, president and publisher of Wisconn Valley Media Group. “If they had not put themselves in harm’s way at times, the true and timely story of the unrest in our community would not have been detailed. It is an honor for our newsroom to win this award.”
Lee’s Midwest Region News Team was honored for a two-tiered investigation that put notions of racial diversity and police accountability to the test across 14 news markets spanning four Midwestern states. The Kenosha News played a key role in that report. This data-centered project measured the diversity, or lack thereof, of dozens of Midwest police departments, showed how those police forces compared to the diversity of communities they were sworn to protect and shined a spotlight on a deficiency of police body cameras for accountability.
Innovation in revenue
The award for innovation in revenue recognizes an individual or team for creating or significantly advancing an idea that drives revenue. Papers receiving awards include:
Madison Newspapers Inc. for its launch of a local business directory and gift card program to keep its sales force engaged and provide essential support to local businesses during Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” state order. These programs were adopted across the company and helped spark the company’s local marketing grant initiatives.
The Local Marketing Grant program. In the midst of a pandemic, this program provided much needed marketing opportunities to nearly 3,000 advertisers when they needed it the most.
About Lee
Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee’s newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and its legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 55 million digital unique visitors. Lee’s major markets include Madison; St. Louis, Mo.; Buffalo, N.Y., Omaha, Neb.; Richmond, Va.; and Tucson, Ariz. For a complete list of winners, go online to: www.lee.net.