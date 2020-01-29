Lee Enterprises makes $140M deal to buy Berkshire newspapers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said Wednesday.

The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products.

Among the daily papers are the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, the Tulsa World in Oklahoma and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media’s real estate.

Lee — which owns the Kenosha News, the Journal Times in Racine and the Lake Geneva Regional News — has been managing the BH Media publications since July 2018.

“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee,” said Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman. “It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio.”

Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company based in Davenport, Iowa, owns half of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the Wisconsin State Journal, Capital Times and several other regional papers. The Capital Times Co. owns the other half.