Lee Enterprises makes $140M deal to buy Berkshire newspapers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises will buy Berkshire Hathaway’s BH Media Group publications and The Buffalo News for $140 million, the company said Wednesday.
The deal covers 30 daily newspapers in 10 states as well as 49 paid weekly publications with digital sites and 32 other print products.
Among the daily papers are the Omaha World-Herald in Nebraska, the Tulsa World in Oklahoma and the Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. As part of the agreement, Lee will enter into a 10-year lease for BH Media’s real estate.
Lee — which owns the Kenosha News, the Journal Times in Racine and the Lake Geneva Regional News — has been managing the BH Media publications since July 2018.
“This is a compelling and transformative transaction for Lee,” said Mary Junck, Lee’s chairman. “It both refinances our long-term debt on attractive terms and provides new revenue opportunities as well as operational synergies across an expanded portfolio.”
Lee Enterprises, a publicly traded company based in Davenport, Iowa, owns half of Capital Newspapers, which publishes the Wisconsin State Journal, Capital Times and several other regional papers. The Capital Times Co. owns the other half.
Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and CEO, said he and his partner, Charlie Munger, have long admired Lee.
“We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges,” Buffett said.
Berkshire Hathaway is providing about $576 million in long-term, 9% financing to Lee, which Lee will use to pay for the Berkshire properties and refinance Lee’s approximately $400 million in existing debt. Berkshire will be Lee’s sole lender after the deal closes.
Lee’s portfolio will grow to 81 daily papers, nearly doubling its audience size, the company said. The deal is expected to close in mid-March.
The acquisition includes the following daily newspapers and their digital operations:
Alabama: Dothan Eagle, Opelika-Auburn News
Iowa: The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs
Nebraska: Omaha World-Herald, The Grand Island Independent, Scottsbluff Star-Herald, The North Platte Telegraph, Kearney Hub, York News-Times
New Jersey: The Press of Atlantic City
New York: The Buffalo News
North Carolina: Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record, The News Herald in Morganton, The McDowell News, Statesville Record and Landmark, Hickory Daily Record
Oklahoma: Tulsa World
South Carolina: The Florence Morning News
Texas: The Eagle in Bryan-College Station, Waco Tribune-Herald
Virginia: Richmond Times-Dispatch, The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, The Roanoke Times, Bristol Herald Courier, News & Advance in Lynchburg, Martinsville Bulletin, Danville Register & Bee, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg, Culpeper Star-Exponent, The News Virginian in Waynesboro
