Lee Mechanical steps up to enhance Boys & Girls Club Art Program with $30K donation
Employees of Lee Mechanical pose with a facsimile check representing the $30,000. Lee Mechanical, in partnership with more than 20 of its vendors and suppliers, donated $30,000 to the Shirley Madrigrano & Natalie Lee Arts Foundation, which supports arts programs for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha. Pictured, back row from left, are: Colton Lee, Bob Lee Jr., Frank Ruffolo, Brandon Quinn, Bob Lee Sr., and Corinne Ness, Carthage College’s dean of arts and humanities. In front are Katie Fritsch and Tara Panasewicz, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

 Submitted photo

Kenosha-based Lee Mechanical, in partnership with more than 20 of its vendors and suppliers, has donated $30,000 to the Shirley Madrigrano & Natalie Lee Arts Foundation. And, another $7,200 from the Kenosha Country Club has also been presented to the foundation with proceeds from a recent fundraiser.

The Shirley Madrigrano & Natalie Lee Arts Foundation was established in 2016 by Joe Madrigrano Jr. and Bob Lee Jr. The goal of the foundation is to support the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha arts programs and allow more students to be exposed to the arts each and every year. 

The summer program was developed by Corinne Ness, associate professor of music at Carthage College and conducts arts programming with the members at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Activities center on the visual arts.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values and self-esteem. When people support the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, they support the kids who need us the most and their great futures ahead.

