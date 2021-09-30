Legal advocacy team: Kenosha County Public Health cannot close schools; health officer concurs

A Milwaukee-based conservative legal and advocacy firm has issued a reminder to Kenosha County Public Health, area school leaders and parents Thursday that the law forbids local health officers from closing schools.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty’s “Open Letter to the Kenosha County Health Department, and to School Boards, School Administrators, and Parents in Kenosha County” was written in response to reports from parents throughout Kenosha County, who were reportedly told at recent public meetings and via letters from school administrators that the Health Department would close a school if the COVID-19 infection rate reached 3 percent within a building.
“Less than six months ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court held that local health officers have no power to close schools,” Luke Berg, WILL’s deputy counsel, said Thursday. “The Kenosha County Health Department can make recommendations, offer guidance, and help schools navigate the pandemic. But they cannot close schools.”
One recent document from the Health Department, shared by multiple school districts, states that certain “indicators will trigger a transition to at-home learning for all staff and students in a school or the district.” This was interpreted by some as a mandate once a certain threshold is reached.
“We write this letter to remind the Health Department, as well as local school boards, school administrators, and parents in Kenosha County and elsewhere, of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision this summer (in a case brought by WILL), holding that ‘local health officers do not have the power to close schools,’” the letter from the nonprofit WILL reads.
Ruling emanates from Racine, Dane cases
The Supreme Court ruling was issued after health officers in Dane County and Racine attempted to close schools for in-person learning in 2020.
“What was put out to school districts was a metrics recommendation to review protocols and processes if a school reaches a 3 percent positive COVID-19 case rate,” Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said Thursday. “These are advisory recommendations from public health to the school districts.”
Freiheit said she is willing to meet — and has met — with schools “to discuss plans and procedures and recommend best practices in the event of a large outbreak, but it is ultimately up to the school districts to decide whether to transition to virtual or hybrid learning.”
The statement about the “indicators” does follow a section in the letter from the Kenosha County Public Health subtitled: “Recommendations Based on Metrics.”
“The Kenosha County Health Department can certainly recommend practices for preventing the spread of COVID and propose criteria for when schools should go virtual, but these decisions are ultimately for the school board, and the board may reject the Health Department’s recommendations,” the letter issued by WILL states.
Adjusting as they go
Several school districts in Kenosha County have temporarily transitioned specific grade levels to virtual learning as a result of a spike in positive COVID-19 cases. Bristol School officials this week approved a mask mandate that will be in place for at least the next four weeks.
The Kenosha Unified School Board on Tuesday approved changes that clarify the district’s mandatory indoor mask-wearing policy. The updates to the district’s “Better Together Plan” include specifying that masks worn should cover a person’s nose and mouth and fit snugly against the sides of the face. Last month, the board voted to require masks be worn by anyone entering a district building.
Salem School considered, but voted against, implementing a tiered set of protocols proposed by administration in an effort to keep the district from reaching the 3 percent threshold (33 active cases at that school) within a 14-day period.
“These decisions are not easy, and where to strike a balance is up for reasonable debate, but that is precisely why state law puts these decisions on the elected school board, who, unlike local health officials, are directly accountable to parents and voters,” the letter from WILL reads.
IN PHOTOS: KUSD School Board meeting ends abruptly after protesters refuse to socially distance
Terry Flores contributed to this report.