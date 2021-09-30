Legal advocacy team: Kenosha County Public Health cannot close schools; health officer concurs

The Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board came to a sudden halt before it could even begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to having to move into crowd overflow rooms.

A Milwaukee-based conservative legal and advocacy firm has issued a reminder to Kenosha County Public Health, area school leaders and parents Thursday that the law forbids local health officers from closing schools.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty’s “Open Letter to the Kenosha County Health Department, and to School Boards, School Administrators, and Parents in Kenosha County” was written in response to reports from parents throughout Kenosha County, who were reportedly told at recent public meetings and via letters from school administrators that the Health Department would close a school if the COVID-19 infection rate reached 3 percent within a building.

“Less than six months ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court held that local health officers have no power to close schools,” Luke Berg, WILL’s deputy counsel, said Thursday. “The Kenosha County Health Department can make recommendations, offer guidance, and help schools navigate the pandemic. But they cannot close schools.”

One recent document from the Health Department, shared by multiple school districts, states that certain “indicators will trigger a transition to at-home learning for all staff and students in a school or the district.” This was interpreted by some as a mandate once a certain threshold is reached.