Legislative leaders challenge Evers' order, tell clerks to stay ready
Legislative leaders challenge Evers' order, tell clerks to stay ready

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos speaks to reporters in the Assembly chamber ahead of their final day in session Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Vos says he hopes Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will sign into law a GOP income tax cut proposal passing the Legislature on Thursday.

 Associated Press photo by Scott Bauer

MADISON- Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) released the following statement:

“We are immediately challenging this executive order in the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

“The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach.

“This is another last minute flip-flop from the governor on the April 7th election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either. Governor Evers can’t unilaterally run the state.”

Evers' order suspends in-person voting and moves the election to June 9.

