Legislative police reform package calls for creation of commission promoted by Michael Bell

For Michael M. Bell, the introduction of a bipartisan series of police reform bills this week was personal.

“This is five years in the making,” Bell said. “It was emotional for me ... it’s a big deal, it would be improving the system dramatically.”

Bell has made reform of the practices around police shootings a cause since his 21-year-old son Michael E. Bell was shot to death by a Kenosha Police officer in 2004. Bell has never accepted the Police Department’s narrative of what led to his son’s shooting and has waged a very public — and so far unsuccessful — campaign to have a new investigation into his son’s death.

But he has also pushed for changes in the way police-involved shootings are investigated in Wisconsin. That effort helped lead to the passing of a bipartisan 2014 law that requires that an outside agency must investigate when a person dies in police custody or is shot by a police officer — a law that came into play last year in Kenosha when the Wisconsin Department of Justice was called in to investigate the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Now a second measure Bell has pushed for is included in a new package of police reform proposals.