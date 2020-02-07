Legislators hear concerns of those with disabilities

Yoceline and Edwardo Vargas said they were grateful for the helped they've received for their 18-month old son, Elijah, who has Downs syndrome.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“This program really has been such a huge support for us,” said Yoceline. “They really helped us navigate the various programs. They helped us navigate applying for a long-term care program and medical.”

Benefits 'cliff'

Also of interest to both KAC officials and legislators was the need to lower the benefits “cliff” — the point where benefits are cut once a person with disabilities has a higher income.

“We want everyone to be in integrated employment, but they can only go so far until they hit the cliff,” said Weyker. “How are we going to make this possible for people so it’s not keeping them in poverty? (If they) keep moving forward, they will lose eligibility for health care. We need to talk about that.”

The main thing is helping people with disabilities to have the same opportunities as others.

“I’m challenging this group to bring in businesses and restaurants so we can put these people to work,” said Ruffalo. “They are very capable individuals once they learn what to do.”

Bills of interest