Legislators hear concerns of those with disabilities

Those with disabilities were able to directly address legislators and other public officials about their concerns during Friday's annual Kenosha Achievement Center Legislative Breakfast.
“It’s important for us to communicate regularly with legislators,” said Chris Weyker, KAC’s CEO. “It’s important they know the impact of pieces of legislation” — both the fortunate and “sometimes unfortunate consequences.”
The panel included state Reps. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes; Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha; Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point; and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha; along with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Kenosha County Chief of Staff Jennie Tunkieicz.
The event, launched by former board member Vince Ruffalo in 2007, presented an overview of the KAC’s programs, which offers services to the disabled and provides transportation services, job training and more, Last year, the agency served 3,500 people.
What legislators especially appreciated was hearing firsthand how legislation and local services have helped residents.
One mother explained how the KAC helped her better communicate and get services for her disabled son. As public school wasn’t a good fit for his needs, a government grant allowed her to get a special needs voucher to attend a private program.
“It always enhances our job as legislators that we’re getting to hear firsthand,” Kerkman said. “We worked on this scholarship for needs 2½ years ago,” she said, and added that it’s good to see it affecting families positively.
Yoceline and Edwardo Vargas said they were grateful for the helped they've received for their 18-month old son, Elijah, who has Downs syndrome.
“This program really has been such a huge support for us,” said Yoceline. “They really helped us navigate the various programs. They helped us navigate applying for a long-term care program and medical.”
Benefits 'cliff'
Also of interest to both KAC officials and legislators was the need to lower the benefits “cliff” — the point where benefits are cut once a person with disabilities has a higher income.
“We want everyone to be in integrated employment, but they can only go so far until they hit the cliff,” said Weyker. “How are we going to make this possible for people so it’s not keeping them in poverty? (If they) keep moving forward, they will lose eligibility for health care. We need to talk about that.”
The main thing is helping people with disabilities to have the same opportunities as others.
“I’m challenging this group to bring in businesses and restaurants so we can put these people to work,” said Ruffalo. “They are very capable individuals once they learn what to do.”
Bills of interest
Some legislation of interest for the KAC:
- Assembly Bill 845, introduced Feb 3, provides for a community-based services grant program aimed at facility and day services to include competitive integrated employment for those with disabilities. It requires the Department of Health Services to establish a grant program for the 2019-21 fiscal biennium to distribute awards to provider organizations.
- Assembly Bill 126 provides a tax credit for family caregivers to offset costs of providing care. Ohnstad, a co-sponsor of the bill, said he’s introducing it now for consideration. No hearing has been scheduled yet.
- Assembly Bills 346 and 693 add post-partum care to Medicaid.
- Assembly Bill 375 requires the Department of Workforce Development to establish a family navigator program to provide services to those who receive federal supplemental security income. Co-sponsored by Ohnstad. Has had a hearing; no executive vote yet.
