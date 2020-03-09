Legislators introduce grant program for body cameras

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Body cameras are a critical tool that can yield essential insights, transparency and accountability in encounters between the public and law enforcement officers,” Neubauer stated. “This bill is designed to make it easier for police departments throughout Wisconsin to deploy this technology for the safety of everyone in our community.”

McGuire and Neubauer set a response deadline of noon March 16 for any of their fellow legislators that want to co-sponsor the bill with them.

When House Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, was asked for a comment on the bill Monday, his spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, replied, “While the Assembly’s regular floor session is over for the biennium, Speaker Vos is happy to sit down with Rep. McGuire to discuss his idea.”

While Pleasant Prairie Police already have body cameras, the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department do not.

City officials recently budgeted $200,000 for body cameras in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan.

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia, chairman of the city’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee, said in a recent interview that cost has been a factor when it comes to body cameras.