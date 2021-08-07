LeRoy Butler to be guest speaker tonight at African American Club inaugural gala in Kenosha

The goal of the AAC is to provide a place where members of the African American community can go “to feel connected to one another, to a culture, an identity and to foster a sense of community.”

“Unfortunately, there are few places for African Americans to do this in Kenosha,” Kendal West, the AAC founder who aims to change that, said.

“The need for a sense of community can no longer be overlooked or its benefits understated,” West said. “Social clubs help people to remember their shared experiences, traditions, identities, struggles and aspirations.

West draws on the experience of Greenwood, Tulsa, OK, in the early 1900s for his vision of the social club he is creating. Known as "Black Wall Street," Greenwood was one of the most affluent majority African American communities in the United States at the time.

“African Americans developed an insular economy based on black owned businesses including a grocery store, barbershop, doctor's office, real estate agents, newspapers, schools, a funeral home, churches and other religious organizations,” West said. “Despite Jim Crow segregation, the Greenwood district proved the resilience of these black entrepreneurs and their ability to create a booming commercial district despite great odds.”

To learn more about AAC Gala, or to register for the event, please visit: theafricanamericanclub.com and/or 1-866-BLK-1865.

