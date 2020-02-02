Let the music play: Students perform before packed audiences at 63rd annual Band-O-Rama

John Climer, director of university bands and professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, served as guest conductor for this year’s Band-O-Rama.

“I’ve never done anything quite like this before,” Climer said shortly before the Saturday evening performance. “This is huge.”

Climer made a whirlwind series of visits to band classrooms at each of KUSD’s middle and high schools on Thursday and Friday as he acclimated the players to his conducting style and heard the various pieces that were a part of this weekend’s program.

While he has traveled to different venues over the years, Climer said there is an aspect he noticed throughout Kenosha during his classroom visits.

“I, myself, am impressed with the level of musicianship,” Climer said. “There’s a phenomenal group of music teachers here. They have great camaraderie. And it’s clear to me the students care deeply about this program.”

Prior to his arrival at UWM, Climer’s resume included a role as director of bands at Ohio University. He also has guest conducted at such disparate venues as the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic and Conservatorio di Musica in Salemo, Italy.