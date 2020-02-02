Let the music play: Students perform before packed audiences at 63rd annual Band-O-Rama

As the start time drew closer, the sounds emanating from the Indian Trail High School and Academy gymnasium continued to grow. Percussionists were practicing while brass players were fine-tuning their instruments as people shuffled into the echoing arena.
Band-O-Rama, a longtime Kenosha Unified School District tradition, was held this weekend. About 1,800 students across all grade levels played a range of selections throughout the program, which was held Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.
The program kicked off with a patriotic touch as the combined middle and high school bands collectively performed, “The Star Spangled Banner,” before segueing into specific grade-level selections. The elementary beginner band, for example, performed a Russian folk song, while the combined high school bands performed “Star Wars: The Marches.”
In more recent years, Scott Plank, coordinator of fine arts with KUSD, has been overseeing Band-O-Rama, a community staple since 1957. The program, Plank said, enriches participants and attendees alike.
“Anyone who’s here can see the complete development,” Plank said. “The younger kids get to see where they’re heading, and the high school kids can see how far they’ve come.”
A longtime feature of Band-O-Rama is the introduction of a guest musician — typically a composer or conductor — to help bring the entire program together.
John Climer, director of university bands and professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, served as guest conductor for this year’s Band-O-Rama.
“I’ve never done anything quite like this before,” Climer said shortly before the Saturday evening performance. “This is huge.”
Climer made a whirlwind series of visits to band classrooms at each of KUSD’s middle and high schools on Thursday and Friday as he acclimated the players to his conducting style and heard the various pieces that were a part of this weekend’s program.
While he has traveled to different venues over the years, Climer said there is an aspect he noticed throughout Kenosha during his classroom visits.
“I, myself, am impressed with the level of musicianship,” Climer said. “There’s a phenomenal group of music teachers here. They have great camaraderie. And it’s clear to me the students care deeply about this program.”
Prior to his arrival at UWM, Climer’s resume included a role as director of bands at Ohio University. He also has guest conducted at such disparate venues as the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic and Conservatorio di Musica in Salemo, Italy.
Plank said the goal is to bring in guest conductors and composers each year with varied backgrounds in the hopes of giving students broad exposure to different professionals, each bringing something unique to the music stand.
“We try to alternate it each year, between composers and conductors,” Plank said. “I think that adds something.”
This year’s Band-O-Rama was near sell-out, Plank said. In more recent years, KUSD also has been streaming the performances on its YouTube channel.
“We pretty much sell out every year,” Plank said. “This has become a very popular event in the community.”