Let's ride! Dozens take to the open road for county Dairy Air Bike Ride Saturday

The Dairy Air Bike Ride to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast made its return Saturday after a two-year hiatus.

Sponsored by County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Kenosha County Parks, the organized ride took cyclists on a trip of 14.3 miles each way from Silver Lake Park Beach to the breakfast at Elfering Farms in Bristol.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies provided an escort at the front and back of the ride to ensure a safe trip for the cyclists.

More than 50 people participated in the ride, one of the larger turnouts since the event began.

