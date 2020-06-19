Library branches in county begin reopening

A phased re-opening of the Community Library branches in Salem and Twin Lakes began this week, with by-appointment hours.
The Salem branch, 24615 89th St., will be limited to 30 patrons at a time. The Twin Lakes branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., will be limited to 15 patrons at a time. This will limit occupancy to 25% capacity per established guidelines based on square footage.
Appointments, required to be made three days in advance, are available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon for seniors and at-risk patrons, and from 2-7 p.m. for all. On Friday and Saturday, appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Kenosha Kickstart guidelines to ensure safety, patrons are being ask to:
· Have anyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask unless a medical condition prevents use of one. Hand sanitizer will be available.
· Limit the number of people per family entering the library to three.
· Maintain social distancing
· Return materials in the outdoor drop box.
Computer keyboards and other technology will be wiped down after each use. All items returned to the library will sit for 72 hours before being placed back into circulation.
The Community Library will continue its virtual book clubs, story times and programming. It also will continue to offer contactless, curbside pickup of materials to accommodate individuals who prefer the service over an in-person visit. This service also provides an alternative for at-risk populations.
At an undetermined date Under Phase 2, the library will open without appointment, but in-person programming will not resume. In Phase 3, full service and regular open hours will be restored.
To make an appointment, call the Salem Branch at 262-843-3348 or the Twin Lakes branch at 262-877-4281.
