Library branches in county begin reopening

A phased re-opening of the Community Library branches in Salem and Twin Lakes began this week, with by-appointment hours.

The Salem branch, 24615 89th St., will be limited to 30 patrons at a time. The Twin Lakes branch, 110 S. Lake Ave., will be limited to 15 patrons at a time. This will limit occupancy to 25% capacity per established guidelines based on square footage.

Appointments, required to be made three days in advance, are available Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon for seniors and at-risk patrons, and from 2-7 p.m. for all. On Friday and Saturday, appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Kenosha Kickstart guidelines to ensure safety, patrons are being ask to:

· Have anyone over the age of 2 wear a face mask unless a medical condition prevents use of one. Hand sanitizer will be available.

· Limit the number of people per family entering the library to three.

· Maintain social distancing