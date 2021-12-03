Library hosting virtual "Legends and Folklore of Winter" program

Chad Lewis — who has been featured on the Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting,” William Shatner’s “Weird or What” and ABC’s “World’s Scariest Places, Monsters and Mysteries in America,” along with being a frequent contributor to Ripley’s Believe it or Not Radio — is presenting a virtual program for the Kenosha Library System.

“Legends and Folklore of Winter” can be livestreamed from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 5). To sign up for the free streaming program, go to mykpl.info/events.

“Winter may seem like a quiet time, but it is actually filled with bizarre tales and stories of superstitions,” Lewis said, citing “winter spirits, Krampus the anti-Santa Claus, stories of little people, the 12 days of Christmas, werewolves, witches, people being buried alive, and numerous other holiday traditions for the darkest days of the year.”

For nearly three decades Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual.

Lewis, who has a master’s degree in psychology, has written more than 25 books about the supernatural and regularly gives lectures about his fascinating findings.

“The more the bizarre the legend is, the more likely you will find me there,” he said.

