License fees deferred for city establishments with entertainment, games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Operators of local bars and restaurants, theaters and venues that offer entertainment, recreational games or amusement won’t have to pay fees upfront in renewing their licenses during the pandemic.

The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to approve deferring fees for theater, amusement and recreation, including supervisor licenses, all of which expire at the end of the month.

The council also favored allowing owners of businesses required to apply for cabaret, outdoor café and amusement device licenses and are up for renewal to delay payment. Their licenses expire at the end of June. Fees range from $50 to $500 depending on the type of license and whether they’re permanent or temporary.

The city is not collecting upfront licensing fees, which are normally due at the time owners apply for the actual licenses, as the businesses are complying with state orders to remain closed to public gatherings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The current order is set to expire May 26.

“What this resolution would do in this case would also defer payment. First of all, the applicant would have to make their application. This resolution would defer payment until such time that they pick up those licenses,” said Alderperson Curt Wilson.