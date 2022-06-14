Lifeguard shortage forces Anderson, Washington pools to open (and close) on alternating days

If you're looking to keep cool this week, city officials want you to know that their pools and splashpads will be open.

However, a shortage of lifeguards is affecting the city parks' ability to keep both of its pools open on regular basis. As a result, city officials on Tuesday said that the pools at Anderson Park, 8730 22nd Ave., and Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, will operate on alternating days this week. Anderson pool opened on Tuesday.

Weather and sufficient staff permitting, Washington pool will be open (today) Wednesday and Friday this week, and also Sunday, June 19; meanwhile, Anderson pool will be closed those days. Anderson pool will be open Thursday and Saturday this week while Washington pool will be closed those days.

Splashpads will operate daily at Roosevelt (6801 34th Ave.) and Schulte (4400 87th Place) parks and at the lakefront. The splashpad at Anderson will be open on pool days only.

The city continues to seek enough lifeguards to run pools at full capacity and with all the features they offer.

Lifeguard salary is $12.58-$14.15 per hour. The City of Kenosha will reimburse up to $125, for lifeguards who complete and pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification or (Re)certification and complete 30 working days. Please note that employees must sign the Lifeguard (Re)Certification Agreement prior to being reimbursed.

For further details on lifeguard positions, visit the employment page of the city's web site: www.kenosha.org

To check the status of the pools on the city website, visit: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities#swimming-pools

The city will update the page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures. Regular pool hours are 10 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays, including the Fourth of July.

Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals, age 3 and up, and $3 for adults over 60. The daily fee for a non-swimming adult is $3. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult with a maximum of three children per adult.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.