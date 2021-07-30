Lifeguard shortage forcing closing of Washington Park pool as of Friday, Aug. 6

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, the City of Kenosha Parks Division announced on Friday that the city will close Washington Park Pool, 1821 Washington Road, for the season on Friday, Aug. 6, after the normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Anderson Park Pool, 8730 22nd Ave., will remain open and operating under the usual schedule of 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Saturday, Aug. 21, the city announced.

In a release announcing the impending closing of Washington Pool, city officials apologized for the inconvenience, but encouraged individuals who utilize Washington Pool to enjoy Anderson pool.

Those who have questions or need further information, can call the Parks Division at 262-653-4080 during business hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

