Lifeguard shortage hits Pleasant Prairie; none planned for regular hours at Lake Andrea this summer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — There's been no secret that municipalities around the country are struggling to fill lifeguard vacancies as the summer — and the reopening of many events lost last year to COVID-19 — begins to heat up.
And the RecPlex is not immune to the current staffing situation.
The Village Board has unanimously approved an amendment to the ordinance that governs Lake Andrea, with one significant change, that there will not be a lifeguard on duty during regular hours.
Instead, beachgoers will be greeted with signage that reads, "Warning: no lifeguard on duty, swim at your own risk." The beach will open for the season Friday, June 11, with the last day set for Sept. 6.
But that doesn't mean there won't be many eyes on the beach every day, Superintendent of Operations Brian Luburich said.
"With there being no lifeguards on staff, that obviously doesn't mean the beach is completely empty," Luburich said. "We have a beach supervisor in place with multiple staff on site. The beach supervisor acts as a lifeguard in the event that there is a rescue on the lake, so there's still people in place.
"If we have any sort of event or program running, there will be lifeguards on site, but during general swimming, there would be no guards on the beach, but there are (staff) at the beach pavilion."
The pavilion will have a supervisor on site from open to close, Luburich said.
"There will be staff onsite, so it's not like we're just opening the beach, and it's a free-for-all," he said.
Raising the pay
Luburich said the public will have just beach access for the time being, which means there won't be diving board and Wibit use this summer.
The shortage is a combination of factors, Luburich said in response to a question from Trustee Mike Pollocoff.
"We've revised our lifeguard pay structure the last six months to make it a little more aggressive, but we're still having troubles," he said. "We're having trouble staffing the slide and the pool right now, let alone trying to find $40,000 worth of lifeguards at the beach. It's been near impossible."
Recreation Director Craig Anderson said Wednesday that to be considered "fully staffed" between the indoor facility and the beach, the RecPlex needs 80 lifeguards. There currently are 40 indoor lifeguards with administrative staff filling the gaps, he said.
The base pay for a lifeguard varies from $9 to $10.43 an hour and leads to a top figure of $10.54 to $11.86. The previous pay scale started at $7.25 to $9.55 with a top end of $9.54 to $10.60.
Pollocoff said he understands the shortage issue and the budgetary impact, but is concerned about the overall impact if something were to happen at the beach without lifeguards regularly on duty.
"I realize that Kenosha and the county and some other places don't have lifeguards," he said. "It's always been an option to cut that back, but if something happens, all the people are going to do is remember that we said we were going to save some money by not having guards out there.
"We still have a duty and a responsibility to make sure without lifeguards that we're doing the best to address situations that come up. ... I don't want anybody to think if something happens out there, that there isn't going to be consequences."
Change in fee
The decision to move forward without lifeguards also comes with a different fee schedule this season, Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said last week.
Daily and season family passes are free to RecPlex members and village residents and $7 and $75 for nonresidents. A season family pass with a 10-pack of boat rentals is $70 for members and residents and $140 for nonresidents.
The previous fee schedule, which included free access to RecPlex members, was used to help finance the cost of lifeguards, Thiel said during the meeting.
Thiel added that he understands the concerns, but added the size of the lake — 121 total acres — already made it impossible to have lifeguards watching every single part at all times.
"I would just point out that the lake is large," he said Monday night. "There are certain limitations to how much we can (do). I think that the recreational immunity (statute) does provide some understanding and does take into account that we're clearly not going to have a lifeguard for the entire lake. There are opportunities for tragedy at any given spot on the lake. Hopefully, that won't happen."