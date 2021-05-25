Lifeguard shortage hits Pleasant Prairie; none planned for regular hours at Lake Andrea this summer

The pavilion will have a supervisor on site from open to close, Luburich said.

"There will be staff onsite, so it's not like we're just opening the beach, and it's a free-for-all," he said.

Raising the pay

Luburich said the public will have just beach access for the time being, which means there won't be diving board and Wibit use this summer.

The shortage is a combination of factors, Luburich said in response to a question from Trustee Mike Pollocoff.

"We've revised our lifeguard pay structure the last six months to make it a little more aggressive, but we're still having troubles," he said. "We're having trouble staffing the slide and the pool right now, let alone trying to find $40,000 worth of lifeguards at the beach. It's been near impossible."

Recreation Director Craig Anderson said Wednesday that to be considered "fully staffed" between the indoor facility and the beach, the RecPlex needs 80 lifeguards. There currently are 40 indoor lifeguards with administrative staff filling the gaps, he said.

The base pay for a lifeguard varies from $9 to $10.43 an hour and leads to a top figure of $10.54 to $11.86. The previous pay scale started at $7.25 to $9.55 with a top end of $9.54 to $10.60.