Lifting himself up: Kenosha weight-lifter overcame lack of right hand

Alex Dages takes a deep breath, stares straight ahead and deftly hoists a barbell bearing 270 pounds of iron from the floor to his hips.
He repeats that herculean motion five times in quick succession.
Then he pumps the ponderously laden, 45-pound pipe six more times in another series of rapid-fire, “deadlift” reps.
Just another day at the gym.
But not just another athlete at the gym.
Dages has only one hand, yet — with the aid of strap-on hooks — he has become a passionate and powerful weight-lifter who works out nearly every day at Atlas Gym II, 3415 80th St.
“I was born with an unformed right hand,” says the soft-spoken Dages. “It has a a partially grown thumb, but the rest of the hand isn’t grown at all. It ends in a nub, about where my wrist begins. It’s a birth defect.”
The hand might be defective, but’s that’s hardly a word to describe the 21-year-old Dages.
Dages was born to Russian parents in a town near Moscow.
“They were in their late teens and already had a few kids,” he said. “They were pretty troubled. And they had me — and they didn’t want a kid with a hand like mine. So they gave me to an orphanage.”
After about a year there, Dages was adopted by an American couple. The family moved to Kenosha from New Hampshire in 2003
A gifted athlete
A Bradford High School graduate, Dages has been a gifted athlete for most of his life.
He was a standout southpaw pitcher in Kenosha Little Leagues and during his freshman year at Bradford, when he played for an area traveling team.
Then he pitched for a year at a military academy in Florida before returning to Kenosha.
During his junior and senior years at Bradford, he played defensive end for the school’s Red Devils football team.
Dages began lifting weights when he hit the gridiron.
“I immediately found I have a love for it,” he said.
At first, he could lift only with his legs, because of his absent right hand.
Uses ‘lifting hooks’
Then, he rather ingeniously implemented “lifting hooks” to grasp bars and handles. The hooks normally are used by two-handed weight-lifters to enhance grip strength.
He straps the two-pronged device, held firm with heavy-duty Velcro, to his right wrist.
“It took me a while to adapt it for my use,” said Dages. “But the hooks work quite well. I hook them over the bar as if they are my fingers. And I grab the bar with my left hand.”
The hooks have permitted him to become a full-fledged weight-lifter.
“I can do pretty much any exercise you could imagine,” he said. “I can deadlift, bench-press, squat, pull-up and anything in between. The hooks are not made for what I use them for, but they’re perfect for what I need.”
About the only weight-lifting drill he can’t do with the hooks is the clean and jerk — which involves lifting the barbell to the shoulders and then over the head.
“I can partially do that, but not with the hooks on because it puts my right arm at an angle that is compromising to the joints,” he said. “And that hurts really bad. But I can actually pick up 135 pounds off the ground and get it to my shoulders with my left hand. I just grab the bar and pull it up.
“But I don’t really practice doing that because there’s no reason to,” he added with a chuckle.
A kind of therapy
Why does he delight in the arduous demands of elevating iron?
“I have an extremely high amount of thought process and energy,” said the 6-foot, 200-pound Dages.
“It’s constantly inside of me — and it’s positive and negative.
Weight-lifting helps me get some of that out so I can function normally. It’s absolutely a kind of therapy.”
Also, he simply enjoys it.
“I love the feeling you get doing intense things like lifting heavy weights.”
A sample of his strength: He can deadlift 405 pounds, bench-press 225 pounds and squat-lift 385 pounds.
And he’s always striving to increase those weight levels.
Working out has long been essential to Dages.
“Athletics and physical fitness have been an absolute cornerstone to me my whole life,” he said. “They’ve always been extremely important. They’re my foundation — what I stand for.”
Dages composes the "beats' in electronic accompaniment
By BILL ROBBINS
KENOSHA NEWS CORRESPONDENT
When he’s not taxing his triceps or amplifying his abs, Alex Dages is making music.
Dages composes the “beats” — electronic musical accompaniment — for Kenosha-based, up-and-coming rap artist Caleb Hutchison, whose stage name is ILY Truly.
Their musical collaboration, which features other members, is called Death Rose.
“I’ve always had an interest and love for music,” Dages said. “And this project is starting to take off. It’s actually becoming profitable. We’ve been doing shows and posting music online for about two years. “We’ve developed a really solid following.”
Composing beats — using computer software that replicates the sounds of instruments — is a slow and tedious process, said Dages, who has a basement studio in his Somers home. He’s a self-taught musical maestro with a natural feel for melodies and percussion.
“There’s a million ways to mess it up, but it’s fulfilling and fun,” he said of his endeavor.
He and Hutchison have become friends as well musical partners.
“He has really inspired me and helped me with the music,” Dages said. “And we’ve grown a lot together. It’s been a great learning experience.”