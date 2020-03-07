Lifting himself up: Kenosha weight-lifter overcame lack of right hand

“It took me a while to adapt it for my use,” said Dages. “But the hooks work quite well. I hook them over the bar as if they are my fingers. And I grab the bar with my left hand.”

The hooks have permitted him to become a full-fledged weight-lifter.

“I can do pretty much any exercise you could imagine,” he said. “I can deadlift, bench-press, squat, pull-up and anything in between. The hooks are not made for what I use them for, but they’re perfect for what I need.”

About the only weight-lifting drill he can’t do with the hooks is the clean and jerk — which involves lifting the barbell to the shoulders and then over the head.

“I can partially do that, but not with the hooks on because it puts my right arm at an angle that is compromising to the joints,” he said. “And that hurts really bad. But I can actually pick up 135 pounds off the ground and get it to my shoulders with my left hand. I just grab the bar and pull it up.

“But I don’t really practice doing that because there’s no reason to,” he added with a chuckle.

A kind of therapy

Why does he delight in the arduous demands of elevating iron?