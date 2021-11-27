Lighting up Downtown for the holidays: Large crowd turns out for city's tree lighting ceremony

The holiday season for Kenosha kicked into gear Friday evening, with hundreds gathering Downtown to watch the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, including Old Saint Nick himself.

Festivities began outside the Kenosha Public Museum, where the towering conifer, generously donated this year by Kenosha residents Penny Stage and Rob Walker, was lit up to the cheers of the crowd, and continued downtown with activities, entertainment and promotions.

Sydney Matallo, a Kenosha resident, said this was her first year watching the tree lighting ceremony.

“I wish Kenosha did a little more, honestly,” Matallo said. “It’s untapped potential.”

Vanetta Powell, a local actress, was watching with her son and great niece.

“This is our very first one,” Powell said. “Christmas is our favorite time of the year.”

As the crowd continued to swell, Powell said she was unsurprised.

“The people here are really excited to be involved with the community,” Powell said. “Kenosha is growing.”

A holiday tall tale

Standing by the Kenosha Christmas Tree with a small stack of old photos were brothers Jim and Paul Costanzo, whose father planted the tree in 1959.

“Our dad planted this little tree,” Paul said, holding up a photo of he and his brother as kids standing by a conifer, barely a few feet tall. “He was very proud of it.”

Jim said their family lived at the house until 1974, when the current owners bought the property, including the now much taller tree.

“Every time there was something, we had to get a photo in front of the tree,” Jim recalled, laughing. “It’s a little emotional, to think 60 years have passed."

By the time Stage and Walker donated the tree, Paul said it was over 60 feet tall, although much of that height had to be removed before it could be set up by the museum.

“Now it’s the Christmas tree for Kenosha,” Paul said. “How can you go wrong?”

Downtown holiday cheer

At the event, kids could take photos with the Frost Queen and Snow Princess from the Fairytale Birthday Company, as well as with Mrs. Claus, who answered questions about Mr. Claus’ exercise habits to a particularly curious child. Live music was provided by Candy Eisenhauer and Ivy Ford.

City Council President David Bogdala spoke briefly to the crowd before helping flip the switch.

“Kenosha has been through a lot,” Bogdala said. “This is our year, this is our tree.”

The Lightin' Up celebration continued Downtown with family activities, live entertainment and special promotions at Downtown businesses. At the Rhode Center for the Arts, kids could visit and talk with Santa Claus, free of charge.

Katie Gray, with the Lakeside Players community theater group, said the community had been looking forward to the holiday festivities for some time.

“Especially because of last year, people were clamoring for it,” Gray said. “We’re glad to see everyone down here.”

Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus was at Actor’s Craft, helping children write letters to Santa, and depositing the letters in her special North Pole Mailbox.

Streetcar rides were offered free of charge, courtesy of Kenosha Firefighter’s C.A.R.E, a charitable organization.

