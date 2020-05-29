Lightning detectors operational at city parks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lightning detectors are now operating for the season at four locations in city parks: Anderson Park, Petzke Park (Dream Playground), Kenosha Sports Complex and the Municipal Golf Course at Washington Park.

An alert will sound and flash when conditions are right for lightning strikes within a 2.5-mile radius of the detector. The first alert is a 15-second horn blast and at the same time an orange strobe on the top will begin to flash.

Once conditions become safe, the strobe will turn off and a series of five-second horn bursts will be made to give an all clear.

The detectors operate through the end of October. The detector at the Municipal Golf Course operates from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Detectors at the other three locations operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These detectors are meant to warn of the possibility of lighting in the area for those using park facilities and are not severe weather warning devices for the surrounding area.

