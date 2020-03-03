Lilly Lake residents approve $150K lake level fix

WHEATLAND — Members of the Lilly Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District voted to authorize the district to borrow up to $150,000 to fund a project to alleviate high lake levels.
The vote was taken at a special meeting Saturday. Of the 99 votes cast, 76 voted in favor of funding the project and 23 voted against.
The plan chosen by the district at a previous meeting involves constructing a non-adjustable concrete outlet at a drainage easement on the southeast side of the lake and two underground storm sewers to convey water under 80th Street into the marsh.
Engineer Len Roecker will now proceed with the permitting process. The project requires permits from Kenosha County, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Once the system is installed, Roecker said the lake will return to a normal level in a week to 10 days after a rain event.
The financial impact associated with the project is estimated to be $50 per $100,000 of assessed property value annually for five years. The owner of a $300,000 property would pay $150 per year for five years.
A variety of solutions were explored after high lake levels affected shorelines and resulted in lengthy slow-no-wake regulations last summer. Lake district membership voted to spend $20,000 on a water relief study to identify options.
The chosen project was the preferred of three options identified in the study. The other two options also called for construction of a concrete outlet, but used a swale and a culvert to divert water rather than an underground storm sewer.
According to the report, a buried storm sewer would most likely be preferred by the permitting agencies.
Here are photos taken by our photographers at various events that took place around Kenosha County throughout the weekend of Feb. 21-23, 2020.