Lincoln Park Live! and "Blues and Twilight Jazz" on Sept. 8

Here’s a silver lining to our recent bout of stormy weather: The outdoor concert season has been extended, with two programs happening Wednesday evening. Both concerts had been canceled due to bad weather:

Suffrage celebration

Kenosha County’s celebration of 101 years of the women’s right to vote is 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. Admission is free.

The grounds will open at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance by blues artist Ivy Ford and her band at 7 p.m.

During an intermission at 7:45 p.m., there will be a “March to Vote” parade, remarks by retired Kenosha County Circuit Judge Mary K. Wagner and the announcement of the winner of the Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence essay contest winner.

The evening will conclude with fireworks around 9 p.m.

Informational booths featuring local organizations that serve women and children will be open throughout the evening.

