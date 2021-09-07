Lincoln Park Live! and "Blues and Twilight Jazz" on Sept. 8

Here’s a silver lining to our recent bout of stormy weather: The outdoor concert season has been extended, with two programs happening Wednesday evening. Both concerts had been canceled due to bad weather:
Suffrage celebration
Kenosha County’s celebration of 101 years of the women’s right to vote is 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., Kenosha. Admission is free.
The grounds will open at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. performance by blues artist Ivy Ford and her band at 7 p.m.
During an intermission at 7:45 p.m., there will be a “March to Vote” parade, remarks by retired Kenosha County Circuit Judge Mary K. Wagner and the announcement of the winner of the Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence essay contest winner.
The evening will conclude with fireworks around 9 p.m.
Informational booths featuring local organizations that serve women and children will be open throughout the evening.
This celebration is an outgrowth of the Kenosha County Suffrage 100 Committee, which organized events to honor the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in August 2020. (The celebration was delayed a year due to COVID-19 restrictions.)
For more information about the Kenosha County Suffrage 100 Committee, including biographies of Kenosha County women who were involved in the suffrage movement, go to www.kenoshacounty.org/suffrage.
Also, T-shirts and other merchandise displaying the Kenosha County Suffrage 100 logo are available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Awards scholarship fund and grants programs. Orders may be placed at https://kenoshaspiritwear.com/collections/kenosha-county-suffrage.
Lincoln Park Live!
Also on Wednesday evening, the rescheduled Lincoln Park Live! event will feature the Terry James Band, performing at 6 p.m., and Christopher’s Project — the Motown Revue, performing at 7:30 p.m. The groups had been scheduled for Aug. 11, until severe storms forced a cancellation.
Christopher’s Project is led by saxophonist Christopher Pipkins, a three-time “Showtime at the Apollo” winner. The group has opened for legendary acts George Benson, The Temptations and The Isley Brothers.
The free program takes place in the Lincoln Park Flower Gardens, 6900 18th Ave. Grounds open at 5 p.m.; refreshments are available for purchase.
It’s Education Night at Lincoln Park Live! with sponsorship from Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Kenosha Unified School District.