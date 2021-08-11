 Skip to main content
Lincoln Park Live! canceled tonight
Lincoln Park Live! canceled tonight

Tonight's (Aug. 11) Lincoln Park Live! concert has been CANCELED due to the forecast for more severe storms in the Kenosha area and concern for public safety in the park, organizers said.

"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at our rescheduled concert" on Wednesday, Sept. 8, concert organizers said.

The Sept. 8 concert will take place in Lincoln Park and will feature The Terry James Band and Christopher's Project: Motown Tribute Revue.

For concert details, visit mahonefund.org.

