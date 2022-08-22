Lincoln Park Live Music Series is wrapping up Wednesday in Kenosha with two bands

The Lincoln Park Live Music Series in Kenosha is wrapping up for the summer season on Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring bands performing salsa, R&B and Neo Soul.

Septeto Charambo will take the stage at 6 p.m and Chicken Grease will perform at 7:30 p.m.

The free concerts take place at the Lincoln Park Flower Garden, 6900 18th Ave., with grounds opening at 5 p.m.

Septeto Charambo presents a unique style of music called “Salsa Dura’’ and organizers said the group is guaranteed to get the dance floor packed, inspire listeners, while keeping the rich traditions of Salsa music alive.

Chicken Grease creates a fresh and unique experience, organizers indicated. The group has a smooth, laid-back vibe and soulful sound without being trapped in the box of one genre.

Food, soda, wine and beer are available for purchase at every show from local vendors Fry Daddy’s and Rockitacos.

The Lincoln Park Live Music Series is presented by The Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund and the City of Kenosha.

Proceeds from the free concert series support the Mahone Fund’s Career Exploration Organization mentoring program, aiding low-to-moderate income youth in support of academic achievement, college readiness, career success and service to others while reducing the financial barriers impacting access and affordability for first generation students. For more information check out the website www.mahonefund.org/lpl/.