Linda Faye Foundation continues work through pandemic

Norris said that the kids get the opportunity on these weekends to interact with over 1,000 people.

This year, the weekend is becoming DJ Mr. 262 Week because of high demand. The week will take place from November 16-22.

The Linda Faye Foundation tries to gear their events for the youths in a way that resonates with them to help get them more involved.

“You can’t just put on what you want to change for them,” Norris said. “You have to ask them what they like and build on that. If it’s something they want, they’ll work harder at it.”

Since November, the Linda Faye Foundation has been delivering perishables to God’s Kitchen of Kenosha each month. In total, Norris said they have donated about 50,000 pounds of perishables.

Food has also been donated to places like daycares, nursing homes and other places in need throughout the community. Along with perishables, the Linda Faye Foundation also purchases food from local businesses, which they then donate.

Norris estimates that since the foundation started, they have fed close to 10,000 people in the community.

For the work of the Linda Faye Foundation, Norris was a recipient of the Impact Community DJ Award for 2020.