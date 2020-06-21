Linda Faye Foundation continues work through pandemic

Since its founding, the Linda Faye Foundation has been helping out many in the Kenosha community.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation continues to do what it can to assist.
The foundation is led and was founded in September 2019 by celebrity DJ and Kenosha resident Carey Norris, known by many as DJ Mr. 262. The name and inspiration for the Linda Faye Foundation came from Norris’s mother, who passed away from cancer two years ago.
As many in the community have felt financial strain from the pandemic, Norris and the foundation have found ways to help out where it can and when the need is there, something they have always tried to do.
“We help as is needed,” Norris said. “We sort of freelance. We’ll help anybody who needs help.”
On April 22, the foundation helped pay for gas at the Kenosha Gas Stop.
The Linda Faye Foundation has ramped up its support for local businesses. During the pandemic, the foundation has helped support, along with Kenosha Gas Stop, Infusino’s, Moe Moe’s Food Market, Gordon’s Sports Bar and Grill, Uptown Restaurant, The Movement Catering, Five-Star Moving Crew and Jalen’s Lawn and Snow LLC, who it recently gave $500 to help care for five senior citizens’ lawns during the summer, as well as snow removal in the winter.
To support them, the foundation doesn’t just donate money, but it pays the business for their service so it can be given to or help out the community.
“We want to help a business that can help somebody,” Norris said.
Norris said that the youth are a big focus for the Linda Faye Foundation.
“We’re really into the youth,” Norris said. “They’re the future. We feel the youth are who change things. The youth learn things quicker than (adults) because we’re stuck in our ways.”
The foundation is hosting an event for kids called Readers For Cuts at Smooth Cuts where it will give 50 kids aged 12 and under free haircuts. No date has been set yet, but Norris is planning on sometime at either the end of July or early August.
Each month during the school year, the foundation holds a Foundation Career Day where they take 25 kids from Lincoln Middle School on a field trip to businesses.
Working with the youth community has been something Norris has done for a long time, even before he started the Linda Faye Foundation. Each year, he has held an event called DJ Mr. 262 Weekend where on Friday, Norris takes African American Youth Initiative (AAYI) kids to read to kindergarteners, and then Saturday and Sunday, the kids help stock shelves and bag groceries at the Shalom Center and also go to nursing homes to help feed the residences.
Norris said that the kids get the opportunity on these weekends to interact with over 1,000 people.
This year, the weekend is becoming DJ Mr. 262 Week because of high demand. The week will take place from November 16-22.
The Linda Faye Foundation tries to gear their events for the youths in a way that resonates with them to help get them more involved.
“You can’t just put on what you want to change for them,” Norris said. “You have to ask them what they like and build on that. If it’s something they want, they’ll work harder at it.”
Since November, the Linda Faye Foundation has been delivering perishables to God’s Kitchen of Kenosha each month. In total, Norris said they have donated about 50,000 pounds of perishables.
Food has also been donated to places like daycares, nursing homes and other places in need throughout the community. Along with perishables, the Linda Faye Foundation also purchases food from local businesses, which they then donate.
Norris estimates that since the foundation started, they have fed close to 10,000 people in the community.
For the work of the Linda Faye Foundation, Norris was a recipient of the Impact Community DJ Award for 2020.
Norris said that one of the goals for the Linda Faye Foundation for the rest of the year was to get more donations to give back to small businesses.
For more information on Linda Faye Foundation, Inc., visit https://www.lindafayefoundationinc.com or contact the foundation at 262-764-0571.
