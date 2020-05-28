LISTEN NOW: County health director gives weekly update
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Several new ​community COVID-19 testing sites will open in Kenosha County this week, health director Jen Freiheit said during her weekly public address.

She also reported that seven food and beverage servers at several unnamed  establishments in Kenosha County have tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of,"  Freiheit said. “If you have one bartender that maybe came in touch with 300 people on a night shift, those are 300 people that we would like to contact trace."

Listen to the full presentation.

 
