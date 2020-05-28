LISTEN NOW: County health director gives weekly update

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Several new ​community COVID-19 testing sites will open in Kenosha County this week, health director Jen Freiheit said during her weekly public address.

She also reported that seven food and beverage servers at several unnamed establishments in Kenosha County have tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is sort of the scenario that public health was afraid of," Freiheit said. “If you have one bartender that maybe came in touch with 300 people on a night shift, those are 300 people that we would like to contact trace."