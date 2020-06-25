LISTEN NOW: County: No dip in virus caseload; Health department set to return to some normal operations

95% of hospitals affirm that they can treat all patients without crisis standards of care;

95% of all hospitals affirm that they have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital per CDC guidelines;

And downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers calculated weekly.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, at its closest point to meeting the gating criteria, Kenosha County met half of the criteria to reopen set out by the Badger Bounce Back plan; the county averages meeting two of the criteria overall, Freiheit said.

“As our current positives are going, we don’t think we will hit those six until a vaccine becomes available,” Freiheit said. “The reason I say that is because we are just going to continue bubbling along with anywhere from five to 20 positives a day, and we will handle those positives and we will still investigate and contact trace them.

Some of these new cases are springing up from gatherings around the county, both big and small.