LISTEN NOW: Court decision not in favor of public health, county health director says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state's Safer at Home order, handing a defeat to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit, in remarks to the Kenosha County Board two hours after Wednesday's ruling, said the state Supreme Court decision "did not come down in favor of the public's health."

Freiheit stated that Wisconsin Statute 252 "was created to give health officers flexibility to have broad emergency powers and immediate tools to deal with public health crises."

“There is a reason why for the last 110 years public health has had these powers, and we have rarely needed to use them," Freiheit said. "This is that time. None of us have seen a virus such as this. This dangerous or this destructive. And I pray that none of us see one again in our lifetimes.”

Freiheit reported Wednesday evening that, in Kenosha County, there have been 758 positive cases to date.

"This is up 28 cases from yesterday alone," she said. "Unfortunately, we have had 17 deaths. We have 262 probable cases that have not been able to get tested yet. We have 120 suspect cases, with still averaging about 18 hospitalizations.”