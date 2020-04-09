Literacy Council: Consider volunteering with Kenosha Literacy Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April is designated National Volunteer Appreciation month. Like many worthwhile causes and institutions, the Kenosha Literacy Council relies on volunteers to transform lives.

Volunteers are appreciated at the Kenosha Literacy Council every month of the year by staff and students. Students call you “teacher” and often thank you after every lesson. In such an atmosphere, it is easy to make many personal friendships with students, staff and fellow volunteers.

Literacy students are a diverse group. There are adults of all ages attending from teens to 80 year olds, of all backgrounds and from forty countries including the United States.

Their goals can be basic or complex like, “I want to be able to talk with my children’s teacher” or “I want to be able to talk with my doctor” or a student may be working towards getting their American medical certification. I have worked with students from Columbia, India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan and the Ukraine just as examples.