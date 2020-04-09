Literacy Council: Consider volunteering with Kenosha Literacy Council

April is designated National Volunteer Appreciation month. Like many worthwhile causes and institutions, the Kenosha Literacy Council relies on volunteers to transform lives.
Volunteers are appreciated at the Kenosha Literacy Council every month of the year by staff and students. Students call you “teacher” and often thank you after every lesson. In such an atmosphere, it is easy to make many personal friendships with students, staff and fellow volunteers.
Literacy students are a diverse group. There are adults of all ages attending from teens to 80 year olds, of all backgrounds and from forty countries including the United States.
Their goals can be basic or complex like, “I want to be able to talk with my children’s teacher” or “I want to be able to talk with my doctor” or a student may be working towards getting their American medical certification. I have worked with students from Columbia, India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan and the Ukraine just as examples.
As a Kenosha Literacy volunteer I hope to be able to build a student’s confidence so they can learn more easily and enjoy the process. Conversations about food and family always work, helping to transcend barriers. Students have determination and courage to learn and to speak English. They face many challenges but persevere. I admire and respect their efforts, their love of family and of America.
During this challenging time of social distancing, the Kenosha Literacy Council is adapting its programs to continue to serve students.
Staff at the Kenosha Literacy Council have quickly designed virtual learning opportunities to continue their services. A three-tier approach will continue to connect with their students. Volunteer tutors will teach and communicate by phone, email and Zoom. This is a new frontier for us all!
So why not volunteer? You are needed.
Volunteers attend training classes to start, then continue to grow through periodic inservice classes. There is always staff or tutors available to help with questions or problems. Service for volunteers is flexible and can adapt to almost any schedule.
As a Kenosha Literacy Council volunteer, I have several roles: tutoring one on one for Drop In Tutoring, instructing the Citizenship class, leading the Conversation Group and helping with the Book Discussions. It is an amazing experience to meet these enthusiastic learners and the dedicated tutors and staff, all working together towards a goal of greater literacy and improved language skills.
The Kenosha Literacy Council needs your support now more than ever! Along with many other local organizations, the Literacy Council had to reschedule its major fundraiser due to COVID-19.
To learn more about the Literacy Council and how you can help, please visit www.kensohalit.org.
Paula Touhey is a volunteer with the Kenosha Literacy Council.
