Literary scares: Kenosha's "Haunted Simmons" Library tours are back

The historic — and perhaps haunted — Downtown Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, will again play host to Halloween-themed tours.

And, this year, some not-so-spooky ghostly programs are offered for families, too.

The popular “Haunted Simmons” tours are 7 to 9 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 15 and 22.

The tour is “a spooky version of our behind-the-scenes Simmons tour, complete with staff reports of ghostly happenings within our historic building,” said Brandi Cummings, the Kenosha Public Library system’s marketing and public relations manager.

The free tours have limited spaces available and usually fill up in advance.

To reserve a spot — people are asked to sign up for only one of the tours, to allow more people to participate — go to the library’s website and follow the link at https://mykpl.us/haunted-simmons

The self-guided “Haunted Simmons” tours, which are for adults, “involve significant stair climbing and include timed exhibits and an exploration map,” Cummings said. “All sessions are the same on both days.”

The family friendly versions of the haunted tours are noon to 4 p.m. on two Sundays, Oct. 16 and 23.

“Slightly Spooky Simmons” tours will feature “ghost tales of Simmons Library,” Cummings said.

This is the first time the family-centered tours have been offered, she said.

“We know that even our littlest visitors like to get in on the fun, and our team has quite a treat planned for them,” Cummings added.

Children of all ages are welcome at the “Slight Spooky” tours, and costumes are encouraged.

While registration is not required for the family events on the two Sundays, it is available on the library’s website. People who register in advance will receive an email reminder of the event.

The ghostly Simmons tours “are a community favorite,” Cummings said. “Spots fill up quickly, which is why our team worked hard to revamp the event and provide more opportunities for patrons to attend.”

Is the library haunted?

The Downtown library is a local landmark that has sparked stories of supernatural happenings for several decades.

The city’s oldest library is rumored to have been built over a burial chamber. According to the book “Haunted Kenosha,” millionaire sponsor Zalmon G. Simmons and architect Daniel Burnham made provisions for a tomb to be located in the center of the building, which was constructed in 1900.

The first person to be buried in the tomb could have been Simmons’ son, Gilbert M. Simmons, who died in 1890 from complications associated with pneumonia.

According to local legend, Simmons had his son’s remains removed from Green Ridge Cemetery and re-interred underneath the library.

In 1910, Zalmon Simmons’ deathbed wish was reportedly to be buried next to his son, and all library employees were sworn to secrecy and helped facilitate it, according to the legend.

“Strange Wisconsin: More Badger State Weirdness” published a similar story, adding that numerous library employees are buried there, too.

Supposedly, a library patron reported feeling she “was not alone” and suddenly feeling “ice cold” while visiting the lower floor.

Library employees have also reported hearing papers shuffling and seeing lights flicker in the building.

Was it a draft? An electrical blip? Who knows!

“I’ve seen some weird things here,” retired librarian Laura Kastelic said during a previous “haunted” tour, adding she doesn’t believe ghosts are dangerous or that bodies are buried there. “I was never afraid. Maybe it’s some old librarian still working.”

If exploring “things that go bump in the night” isn’t for you, there are free tours of Simmons Library offered each month, Cummings said.

“The ‘Haunted Simmons’ tour is a wonderful seasonal opportunity to explore our architectural gem,” she said. “Still, if ghost stories aren’t your flavor, we also offer a behind-the-scenes tour every second Saturday.”

On those tours, the scariest sight might be that overdue book you’ve been meaning to return! (cue the scary laughter ...)