Little dog, big world: A pooch named Janitor earns huge online following

Janitor is a little dog with a big personality.

And an even bigger fan base.

The Australian shepherd/border collie/terrier mix, who lives with his family in Kenosha, has been a social media presence for the past few years, with his own Facebook and Instagram pages.

Liz Kuefler, who brought home Janitor as a puppy, loves sharing photos and videos of him online, where his zest for life — and those expressive eyes — shine.

“I belong to a Facebook group that’s all about pets,” Kuefler said, “and a lot of people became really big fans of him. They prompted me to start a public Facebook page for Janitor, saying he needs a following on Facebook and Instagram.”

Kuefler’s Janitor posts took a more somber turn this fall, however, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a Sept. 25 post on Janitor’s Facebook page, she wrote: “I don’t want to say this. I don’t want to give you this update. I don’t want this to be true. The words ‘prostate cancer’ don’t sound like real words today. Nothing feels real.