Little dog, big world: A pooch named Janitor earns huge online following

Janitor is a little dog with a big personality.
And an even bigger fan base.
The Australian shepherd/border collie/terrier mix, who lives with his family in Kenosha, has been a social media presence for the past few years, with his own Facebook and Instagram pages.
Liz Kuefler, who brought home Janitor as a puppy, loves sharing photos and videos of him online, where his zest for life — and those expressive eyes — shine.
“I belong to a Facebook group that’s all about pets,” Kuefler said, “and a lot of people became really big fans of him. They prompted me to start a public Facebook page for Janitor, saying he needs a following on Facebook and Instagram.”
Kuefler’s Janitor posts took a more somber turn this fall, however, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
In a Sept. 25 post on Janitor’s Facebook page, she wrote: “I don’t want to say this. I don’t want to give you this update. I don’t want this to be true. The words ‘prostate cancer’ don’t sound like real words today. Nothing feels real.
“We’re waiting on blood panel results to give an idea of how advanced it is. So we wait. We wait while he’s still happy. He’s still eating. He’s still playful and loving. He’s still our boy. At 12½ years old, I knew this was coming, but not so soon.”
Janitor’s cancer diagnosis prompted Katie Manley to start a Go Fund Me Page, to help cover veterinary bills. As of this week, $580 has been raised.
“We met online through the pet group,” Kuefler said of Manley. “It’s so incredibly nice of her to start this Go Fund Page for him — this is someone I’ve never even met in person.” (The Facebook group is called Drinkin’ Bros: Pets, and Kuefler thanks the members for all their support.)
Janitor’s fans have also been sending gifts to him — from dog treats (including some from a U.S. solider based in Okinawa) to stuffed animals to two “calming beds.””
“I wrote about how he had trouble getting comfortable,” Kuefler said, “and someone sent these beds.”
Still a happy dog
When visited Thursday, Janitor was bouncing around the living room, playing with Kuefler’s daughters, Scarlett, 11, and Haley, 8, and grabbing toys out of an overflowing basket.
Kuefler is overwhelmed — in a good way — by this outpouring of love.
“We had to go see a veterinary specialist,” she explained. “And we’re doing pallative care. The other options weren’t worth it, just to give him a few more months. He has some bad days but is still a very happy, energetic dog.
“People wanted to send him care packages, to make his days easier and happier. It’s just been crazy. Now any time I bring in a package, he’s expecting something yummy,” she added. “Sometimes, it’s just a bath mat I ordered.”
Janitor has “always loved people and other animals,” Kuefler said. “He loves being the center of attention.”
His social media fame — his expressive face has been turned into memes, including one shared by actor Lou Ferrigno — “is thrilling,” Kuefler said. “He has so many fans. I never expected it to turn into this big thing.
“It’s been quite a blessing for me and my family. So many people care about him, and that’s really awesome.”
With the packages come heartfelt notes, which Kuefler loves to read and save.
“I got a message saying ‘seeing your dog’s meme got me out of this really big funk I was in,’” Kuefler said. “My random dog in Wisconsin is helping people through a really tough time they are having. That’s really cool.”
Janitor would agree, though at the moment he was busy making a stuffed toy squeak. Carry on, happy dog.
