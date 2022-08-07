Little Leaguers of Kenosha fall in extra innings Sunday after stellar no-hitter in LLWS Regional opener

Little Leaguers of Kenosha was edged in extra innings Sunday, bringing the team's record to 1-1, including an opening no-hitter, in Little League World Series Regional action over the weekend in Whitetown, Ind.

The Kenosha team, playing as the Wisconsin state champion, fell to Davenport Southeast Little League, playing as the Iowa champion, in seventh innings, 3-2. The game was tied at two with Iowa batting in the bottom of the seventh when Blake Bishop's sac fly plated one run for Iowa.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Iowa pitchers struck out 14, while Wisconsin pitchers sat down 10.

In the first inning, Iowa got its offense started when Bishop drew a walk, scoring one run.

Wisconsin scored its two runs in the top of the third inning. A triple by Tytus Nichter and a pair of walks loaded the bases with no outs before C. Meyer walked, forcing home G Ballinger with the team's first run. Then Brian Portilia hit a ground ball and reached base on an error, scoring Parker Jeserig to put Wisconsin ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Iowa tied things up at two when Theodore Swanson drove in one with a single.

Nichter started the game pitching for Wisconsin. The righty went four innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out eight. Nick Falk and Jeserig entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively.

Wisconsin had six hits in the game. Nichter and Portilia each had multiple hits for Wisconsin. Nichter went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Wisconsin in hits. Wisconsin was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error.

Both teams will advance to additional regional play this week for the right to potentially advance to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania Aug. 17-28.

No-hitter in regional opener

In the Kenosha team's opener on Friday, Ben Smet-Cooper was brilliant on the pitcher's mound, throwing a no-hitter to lead Wisconsin past Nebraska 9-0.

Smet-Cooper lasted six innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out 13 and walking one.

Little Leaguers of Kenosha secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the fifth inning. Mallory Meier, Maxwell Jenkins, Max Payette, and Tytus Nichter all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Chase Meier and Mallory Meier helped key the big inning through heads-up base running.

Wisconsin fired up the offense in the first inning. Wisconsin scored one run on a stolen base.

Cole Rehtus was on the mound for Nebraska. He surrendered two runs on one hit over four and a third innings, striking out eight. Cooper Johnson and Nolan Larson entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one-third of an inning and one-third of an inning, respectively.

Nichter led Little Leaguers of Kenosha with two hits, a triple and an inside the park grand slam homerun. Wisconsin didn't commit a single error in the field. Coach Adam Meier cited both Liam O'Connell and Cullen St. Martin for leading the team's defense.