Little Leaguers of Kenosha falls Monday to Minnesota in Little League World Series Regional action

The Little Leaguers of Kenosha were edged Monday morning by the state team from Minnesota, 3-1, in a Little League World Series Regional contest in Whitestown, Ind.

Coon Rapids Andover American Little League team scored three runs in the sixth and final inning of a scoreless game to take the victory.

Both teams were strong on the pitcher's mound on Monday, but Minnesota was just a little bit stronger at the plate in getting the victory. Parker Jeserig started the game for the Kenosha team and recorded 18 outs.

Chase Groshong took the win for Minnesota. The righty went five and a third innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out two. William Weltz threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Jeserig took the loss for Wisconsin. The righty lasted six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out four.

Nick Falk, Mallory Meier and Max Payette each collected one hit to lead Wisconsin.