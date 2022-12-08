 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Nativity in Kenosha on Dec. 11

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., is hosting an outdoor Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with three presentations starting at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on the grounds just east of the church building.

Re-enactments will feature live actors, live animals and a narration taken from Scripture.

Complimentary snacks and hot drinks will be provided for all who attend.

Note: This event will take place outside, so come dressed for the weather. If the weather is bad, the event will be moved indoors.

Admission is free. For more information on this event, visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.

